Mohammad Nabi hopes Afghanistan will play India in their first Test match

Nabi also stated that gaining Test status is a dream come true.

Mohammad Nabi is one of Afghanistan’s leading cricketers

What’s the story?

Mohammad Nabi, one of Afghanistan’s senior most players, has said that getting full membership status from the International Cricket Council (ICC), was a dream come true for all Afghanistanis whilst also adding that he would like to face India in his first Test match

Speaking to Sportstar, a rather emotional Nabi said, “He (his son, Rouhan) is too small to know what this day means for us. This is a dream we have been chasing for years now. And today, we are a Test playing nation.”

Although the news is yet to sink in completely, Nabi has admitted that the challenge has increased manifold now.

“I hope we play our first Test against India. That’s one dream all of us have. It would have been good if we could take on India in Greater Noida,” Nabi said, “Now, we have a lot of planning to do. The real challenge begins now.”

In case you didn’t know…

Afghanistan and Ireland were inducted as full members by the ICC earlier yesterday, which means that the two nations have been granted Test status as the 11th and 12th nations respectively.

The heart of the matter

Nabi was quick to appreciate the huge support the Afghanistan team got from India and revealed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had helped them in achieving their dreams. He also added how playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has helped them, both on the field and in terms of recognition.

However, Nabi’s hopes of playing India in Greater Noida is not quite possible. The ICC hasn’t given the stadium clearance to host Test matches as of yet and so, Afghanistan will have to play their ‘home’ Test matches in Dubai.

What’s next?

Afghanistan are set to play MCC XI at Lord’s in July in an exhibition match. Nabi said that the preparations for the upcoming challenge of Test cricket would begin right after that.

Author’s take

Being inducted as a full member was indeed a boost for cricket in the war-torn country. For many, Eid has come early, while for those cricketers who have battled numerous odds to play the sport they love, it is a dream come true.