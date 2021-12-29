Mohammad Rizwan, Jos Buttler among nominees for 2021 ICC Men's T20I Player of the Year award

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced its nominees for the 2021 ICC Men's T20I Player of the Year award. Wicketkeeper-batters Mohammad Rizwan and Jos Buttler are among the four nominees for the Men's T20I Player of the Year honor.

The ICC Awards 2021 will recognize standout achievements and feats in international cricket over the past year.

Rizwan was an obvious choice to be nominated for the Men's T20I Player of the Year. He had a record-breaking 2021, amassing 1326 runs in 29 matches at an average of 73.66 and a strike-rate of 134.89. He also effected 24 dismissals behind the stumps.

Over the course of 2021, Rizwan became the first batter to smash over 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. While playing in the T20 World Cup, the keeper-batter also broke Chris Gayle’s record for most T20 runs scored in a calendar year. Rizwan was the third-highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup.

The 29-year-old hit his maiden T20I century against South Africa in Lahore early in the year and ended 2021 with a brilliant 87 against West Indies in Karachi.

England’s Buttler is the other keeper-batter to be nominated for the Men's T20I Player of the Year Award. The aggressive right-hander scored 589 runs in 14 matches at an average of 65.44. Buttler was in fine form during the T20 World Cup, smashing 269 runs. At one point in time, he was the leading run-getter in the event.

The 31-year-old registered his maiden T20I hundred in the match against Sri Lanka in Sharjah. His unbeaten 101 came off 67 deliveries and rescued England after they lost some big wickets at the top.

All-rounders Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell Marsh also nominated for T20I Player of the Year award

Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates a wicket against South Africa. Pic: Getty Images

The ICC has also nominated all-rounders Wanindu Hasaranga and Mitchell Marsh in the T20I Player of the Year category. Sri Lanka’s Hasaranga picked up 36 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 11.63. He also scored 196 runs, including one half-century.

The leg-spinner was the leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup with 16 scalps to his name. He also played some handy knocks with the bat, scoring 71 against Ireland. Although Sri Lanka went down against South Africa in a close clash in Sharjah, Hasaranga gave the Proteas a real scare, claiming a hat-trick.

Australian all-rounder Marsh has been nominated for having a breakthrough year in the T20I format. He scored 627 runs in 27 matches at an average of 36.88 apart from claiming eight wickets while averaging 18.37 with the ball.

Marsh’s finest moment came in the T20 World Cup final, when he was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 77 off 50 against New Zealand. The right-hander had an impressive tournament overall, smacking 185 runs in six games at an average of 61.66 and a strike rate of 146.82.

Edited by Samya Majumdar