Mohammad Shami helps migrant labourers in Uttar Pradesh; distributes essentials 

Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Shami has stepped up to fuel India’s fight against the novel Coronavirus by distributing food packets, fruits and masks to migrant workers walking back home in Uttar Pradesh’s National Highway 24.

In a video tweeted by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), Mohammad Shami is seen doing the social work on the highway which is close to his home in Sahaspur, Uttar Pradesh. The video shows the pacer handing over essentials to both the walking migrants as well as those on local buses.

As #IndiaFightsCorona, @MdShami11 comes forward to help people trying to reach home by distributing food packets & masks on National Highway No. 24 in Uttar Pradesh. He has also set up food distribution centres near his house in Sahaspur.



— BCCI (@BCCI) June 2, 2020

Not only is he distributing essentials himself, Mohammad Shami has also set up food distribution centres near his house. The Kings XI Punjab bowler replied to BCCI’s tweet saying -

‘Thank you, ye toh farz hai hamara’ (Thanks, this is my responsibility),' Mohammad Shami wrote in his reply.

Mohammad Shami’s Bengal teammates engage in social work

Mohammad Shami’s Bengal teammates have also contributed to India’s fight against the pandemic. Earlier, Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran donated 2.5 lakhs to the police at his hometown Dehradun to help feed migrants.

Pacer Ishan Porel also distributed essentials to the needy in his hometown, Chandannagar. On the national level too, several former and current players have contributed to the Prime Minister's Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund.

Several migrants in India have lost their source of income due to the crashing economy and while train services have resumed, some are still not able to return home due to lack of reservation. The coronavirus outbreak has so far claimed over 5000 lives and infected nearly two lakh people in the country.

Mohammad Shami, meanwhile, has been at his hometown in UP ever since the lockdown was imposed. Before cricket came to a halt, the India vs New Zealand series in February-March was the last time the pacer took to the field.