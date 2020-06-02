×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Mohammad Shami helps migrant labourers in Uttar Pradesh; distributes essentials 

  • Mohammad Shami has come to the rescue of migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh.
  • The pacer has set up food stalls for the needy, apart from distributing food packets as well.
Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 02 Jun 2020, 18:25 IST

Photo source: Screen Grab
Photo source: Screen Grab

Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Shami has stepped up to fuel India’s fight against the novel Coronavirus by distributing food packets, fruits and masks to migrant workers walking back home in Uttar Pradesh’s National Highway 24. 

In a video tweeted by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), Mohammad Shami is seen doing the social work on the highway which is close to his home in Sahaspur, Uttar Pradesh. The video shows the pacer handing over essentials to both the walking migrants as well as those on local buses.

Not only is he distributing essentials himself, Mohammad Shami has also set up food distribution centres near his house. The Kings XI Punjab bowler replied to BCCI’s tweet saying -

‘Thank you, ye toh farz hai hamara’ (Thanks, this is my responsibility),' Mohammad Shami wrote in his reply.

Mohammad Shami’s Bengal teammates engage in social work

Mohammad Shami’s Bengal teammates have also contributed to India’s fight against the pandemic. Earlier, Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran donated 2.5 lakhs to the police at his hometown Dehradun to help feed migrants.

Pacer Ishan Porel also distributed essentials to the needy in his hometown, Chandannagar. On the national level too, several former and current players have contributed to the Prime Minister's Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund.

Several migrants in India have lost their source of income due to the crashing economy and while train services have resumed, some are still not able to return home due to lack of reservation. The coronavirus outbreak has so far claimed over 5000 lives and infected nearly two lakh people in the country.

Mohammad Shami, meanwhile, has been at his hometown in UP ever since the lockdown was imposed. Before cricket came to a halt, the India vs New Zealand series in February-March was the last time the pacer took to the field.


Published 02 Jun 2020, 18:25 IST
Indian Cricket Team Mohammed Shami
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 2 | Today, 08:30 PM
KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti
GYM Helsinki Gymkhana
SKK VS GHG preview
Match 6 | Today
PF
SIG
Match Cancelled
PF VS SIG live score
Match 1 | Yesterday
HCC 145/9 (20 ov)
VCC 110/8 (20 ov)
Helsinki Cricket Club won by 35 runs.
HCC VS VCC live score
Match 5 | Sat, 06 Jun, 04:30 PM
Greater Helsinki CC
KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti
GHC VS SKK preview
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 08:30 PM
Bengal Tigers CC
Empire CC
BTC VS ECC preview
Match 1 | Yesterday
DIC
PF
Match Cancelled
DIC VS PF live score
Match 7 | Sat, 06 Jun, 07:30 AM
MT Bulls
Mighty Efate Panthers
MTB VS MFE preview
Match 5 | Today
SIG
STO
Match Cancelled
SIG VS STO live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
European Cricket League 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
Vincy Premier League 2020
Vanuatu T10 League 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी