Mohammed Abbas: The New Sensation From Pakistan

Muhammad Arqum
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
42   //    21 Oct 2018, 11:36 IST

Mohammad Abbas celebrating wicket against Australia
Mohammad Abbas celebrating
wicket
against Australia

Pakistan have always been blessed with the world's best bowling line-ups and there is a new addition to the list. In the world of pace bowlers, people are falling in love with a bowler with an average speed of just 127 kmph, whose name is Mohammad Abbas. Since his debut, he has been the toast of Pakistan's bowling attack.

The real strength of Abbas was the simplicity in his plans. He just kept it nice and straight, working on his basics. More than 70% of his balls were of good length, not allowing the batsmen any room. On a flat track with very little help for pacers, he dismantled through the Aussie line-up with the accuracy of his lengths.

Abbas achieved so many milestones in this Test series. He became the 2nd fastest to 50 wickets also got a ten-for by a pacer after 12 years. The last time this was done was by Mohammed Asif, who bagged a 10 wicket haul when he picked up 11/71 against Sri Lanka back in 2006.

Abbas also became the first fast bowler to take a ten-for in the UAE. He also achieved the fourth best average overall in test cricket history and the best among Asian pacers with 15.64. His 17 wickets in this series were the most by a Pakistani bowler in a two-match Test series. He also achieved the landmark of having the best average against Australia in the last 100 years.

Abbas is getting praised not only by fans but also cricket legends. South African veteran pacer Dale Steyn tweeted: “I see a new number 1 Test bowler coming... Mohammad Abbas”.

Former England batsman Michael Vaughan tweeted: "Having watched Abbas now for over a year. I have decided he would get me out every time within about 6 balls. The type of bowler I would poop my pants about. Thought I would let you all know ". The king of swing, Wasim Akram tweeted: "Awesome, Accurate and Advancing ... Abbas .. he bowled brilliant lengths to take ten wickets in the match.. congrats young man... you have miles to go and I am convinced you will continue rising to become one of the best.. all the best,".

Waqar Younis, also a former Pakistan coach, tweeted: "Most admirable thing about Abbas´s bowling is his simple plans. He´s always ready for all kinds of challenges. Great spell of bowling on a dead pitch."

Even Australia´s bowling coach David Saker admitted Abbas surprised his team. He tweeted: "Abbas is so accurate with the ball, and obviously our preparation was more spin-oriented so we´ve been taken by surprise by the pacer,". The Pakistani coach Mickey Arthur was also very happy and impressed with Abbas as he said that Abbas is a sensational bowler and he has the ability to control the run rate and to build pressure, he doesn´t bowl bad balls.

It is very good to hear encouraging words from the greats of the game like Steyn and Vaughan.



Topics you might be interested in:
Pakistan vs Australia 2018 Pakistan Cricket Australia Cricket Team Mohammad Abbas
Muhammad Arqum
CONTRIBUTOR
