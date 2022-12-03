Mohammed Shami ruled out of ODI series against Bangladesh, Umran Malik named as replacement

Rookie pacer Umran Malik will replace the injured Mohammad Shami for the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh. Shami, who was named in the original squad, will miss the three-match ODI rubber due to a shoulder injury.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a statement about Shami's injury, stating that the experienced fast bowler is "currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru".

Shami remains doubtful for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh as well. He reportedly suffered the injury during a training session after returning from Australia following India's semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup.

While Malik has been named as a replacement, India also had the choice to call up one of the quicks - Navdeep Saini and Mukesh Choudhary - from their A team. Saini, who has played two Tests and eight ODIs, took four scalps in the four-day game against Bangladesh A. Choudhary, uncapped at the international level, picked up three wickets.

One of the two bowlers could also be called up as Shami's replacement for Tests in case of his unavailability. Ravindra Jadeja will also miss the ODIs against Bangladesh. The all-rounder remains doubtful for the red-ball fixtures as well, with left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar likely to be his possible replacement.

Umran Malik made his ODI debut against New Zealand in Auckland

Umran Malik. (Image Credits: Getty)

Umran made a decent start to his ODI career after making his debut in the format during the recently concluded tour of New Zealand. With two out of three games washed out due to rain, the right-arm speedster couldn't showcase his full potential.

He bagged figures of 10-0-66-2 in the first ODI against the Kiwis in Auckland, albeit in a losing cause, and managed one more in the third game.

The 23-year-old shot into the limelight after an impressive IPL 2022 campaign for SunRisers Hyderabad and made his first international appearance in June in Ireland.

