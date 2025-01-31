Mohammed Shami vs Jofra Archer - comparing their stats after 24 T20Is 

India pacer Mohammed Shami returned to international cricket as he featured in the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series against England in Rajkot. He last played international cricket in the 2023 ODI World Cup before the third T20I.

The 34-year-old did not complete his full quota of four overs, and he only bowled three, giving away 25 runs at an economy rate of 8.3, and returning wicketless.

On the other hand, England pacer Jofra Archer also returned from an injury in this series. Archer impressed in the first game with figures of 2/21 from his four overs. However, he was expensive in the second match with returns of 1/60. In the third match, he was amongst the wickets again and ended with figures of 2/33 from four overs.

Trending

Both pacers are expected to play the fourth T20I, which is set to take place on Friday, January 31, in Pune.

On that note, let us compare the stats of Mohammed Shami and Jofra Archer after 24 T20Is each.

Mohammed Shami stats after 24 T20Is

Mohammed Shami made his T20I debut for India against Pakistan in 2014 in Mirpur during the ICC World T20. He returned with figures of 1/31 from four overs in his debut game.

Shami has not played a lot of T20I cricket for India despite making his debut in 2014. He has featured in only 24 T20Is and has picked up 24 wickets at an average of 30.66 and an economy rate of 8.92 with a strike rate of 20.6.

The Bengal pacer registered his career-best figures are 3/15 from three overs against Scotland in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Jofra Archer stats after 24 T20Is

Meanwhile, English pacer Jofra Archer made his T20I debut in 2019 against Pakistan in Cardiff. He has played 32 matches so far and has picked up 40 wickets at an average of 22.75 and an economy rate of 7.73 with best figures of 4/33.

Talking about his stats from his first 24 T20Is, Archer picked up 30 wickets at an average of 22.00 and an economy rate of 7.48 with a strike rate of 17.6. His career-best figures of 4/33 in the format also came during this period.

Coincidentally, his 4/33 came against India the last time England toured the country. It was during the fourth T20I in Ahmedabad in 2021 when he accounted for the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Washington Sundar.

Looking at the stats of Mohammed Shami and Jofra Archer after 24 T20Is each, Archer has picked up six more wickets than Shami. Moreover, his average, economy rate and strike rates are also better as compared to the Indian fast bowler.

While Mohammed Shami is among the best bowlers in the current lot when it comes to Test cricket and ODI cricket, Jofra Archer is considered among the top and dangerous bowlers as far as T20I cricket is concerned.

With two more games to go in the five-match T20I series, both Shami and Archer will be keen to leave an impact with their bowling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news