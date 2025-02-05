Mohammed Shami vs Jofra Archer - comparing their stats after 27 ODIs 

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami returned to international during the five-match T20I series against England after a lengthy 14-month hiatus. He had an excellent outing at the 2023 ODI World Cup but suffered an injury, which put him on the sidelines for several months.

He was tipped to return during the second half of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but another injury delayed his return further. He played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Bengal and featured in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to streamline his return to international cricket.

Finally, he marked his return in the Indian colors during the third T20I against England in Rajkot. Shami returned wicketless as India lost the game - the only one in the five-match series. The 34-year-old was rested for the fourth T20I before he returned for the final game of the series. Shami showed glimpses of his form and returned with 3/25 as India bowled out England for 97 to win the match by 150 runs.

Trending

Similarly, Jofra Archer has had a love-hate relationship with injuries throughout his international career. As a result, the Barbados-born cricketer has made only 13 Tests, 27 ODIs, and 34 T20I appearances for England since making his debut in 2019.

However, the right-arm pacer seemed to have come past it and bowled in full throttle during the T20I series against India. He regularly clocked 145+ kph and returned with six wickets in five matches.

With the three-match ODI series between India and England looming large, all eyes will be on the two bowling spearheads. They will also be preparing for the 2025 Champions Trophy, scheduled to commence later this month.

On that note, we take a look at how Mohammed Shami and Jofra Archer have performed in their first 27 ODIs and compare their statistics.

Mohammed Shami's stats after 27 ODIs

Shami's success in international cricket can mostly be attributed to his seam position, accuracy, and skill to move the ball both - old and new. The right-arm pacer, who plays for Bengal in domestic cricket, was first named in India's ODI team to play Pakistan in Delhi in January 2013.

Mohammed Shami, who was only 15 first-class and as many List A matches old, proved the selectors right. He returned with figures of 9-4-23-1 in a close victory and became the first Indian bowler to register four maidens on ODI debut (via ESPNCricinfo).

Since then, he has been a regular starter for Team India and has performed consistently. The 34-year-old eventually picked up 48 wickets in his first 27 ODIs with a best figure of 4/50 against Bangladesh in Fatullah. He had two four-wicket hauls and six three-wicket hauls during that period.

Jofra Archer's stats after 27 ODIs

The 26-year-old ODI debut for England is one of the most dramatic events in the history of the sport. His inclusion in the 2019 ODI World Cup squad was one of the most debated topics in the lead-up to the mega event. The England and Wales Cricket Board changed its qualification rules, which made him eligible after three years of residency rather than the earlier seven.

Jofra Archer had a breathtaking campaign in the home World Cup, picking up 20 wickets in England's title run and also bowling the Super Over that ended the final. He finished as the third-highest wicket-taker of the tournament after Mitchell Starc (27) and Lockie Ferguson (21).

Although injuries plagued his career soon after, Archer has been a nemesis for opposition teams whenever he has played for England. He recorded his best figures of 6/40 when he single-handedly ran over South Africa's batting order in Kimberly.

Overall, Archer has scalped 47 wickets in 27 ODIs at an average of 25.12 and an economy rate of 5.00.

Conclusion

Speaking of wickets, Mohammed Shami scalped one wicket more than what Jofra Archer has done in his first 27 ODIs. However, his run in the 2019 ODI World Cup where he guided Eoin Morgan and company to their first ICC title made his stint more impactful and special.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news