List of five-wicket hauls Mohammed Siraj has claimed in Test cricket

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj came up with a brilliant bowling performance on Day 3 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday, July 4 to put the visitors on top. Having claimed the wicket of Zak Crawley on Day 2, the right-arm pacer added five more scalps on Friday to finish with excellent figures of 6-70 from 19.3 overs.

Responding to India's impressive first innings total of 587, England resumed Day 3 at 77-3. Joe Root (22) and skipper Ben Stokes (0) perished off consecutive deliveries to Siraj. Root was unlucky as he clipped a delivery down leg to the keeper. However, England captain Stokes got a brute of a short ball, which he could only nick to the keeper.

After Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184*) lifted the hosts with a sixth-wicket stand of 303, Siraj returned to clean up the tail. He trapped Brydon Carse (0) and Josh Tongue (0) lbw, while Shoaib Bashir (0) was bowled as he shouldered arms. Siraj's effort in the first innings in Birmingham marked his fourth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. On that note, let's revisit his previous three five-fers in Test matches.

#1 (5-73) vs Australia in Brisbane, January 2021

Siraj's maiden five-fer came in his debut Test series in Australia during the iconic tour of 2020-21. Playing in only his third Test, the right-arm pacer was thrust into the role of leader of the attack. Mohammed Shami was ruled out due to injury after the first Test of the series, while Jasprit Bumrah was also unavailable for the must-win Brisbane encounter.

Leading a bowling attack comprising T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar, Siraj claimed the big wicket of David Warner in the first innings. However, it was in the second innings that he came into his own. He registered brilliant figures of 5-73 from 19.5 overs to keep India in the game.

Siraj had Marnus Labuschagne (25) caught at second slip, producing some extra bounce. He then had Matthew Wade (0) caught down the leg side. The right-arm pacer produced a ripper that leapt off a length to end Steve Smith's stay for 55. Siraj also dismissed Mitchell Starc (1) and Josh Hazlewood (9) to finish with a five-fer. Rishabh Pant's (89*) heroics then saw India famously chase down 328.

#2 (5-60) vs West Indies at Port of Spain, July 2023

Siraj's second five-wicket haul in Test cricket came during the two-match tour of West Indies in 2023. After India had posted 438 in 121 overs, batting first in the second Test at Port of Spain, the right-arm pacer claimed 5-60 in 23.4 overs. Thanks to Siraj's brilliance, West Indies were bowled out for 255 in 115.4 overs.

The Indian pacer got his first wicket when he cleaned up Joshua Da Silva (10) with a wobble seam delivery that came in off a length. Siraj then produced a nick off a beautiful outswinger to dismiss Jason Holder (15). The fast bowler had his third when Alzarri Joseph (4) was caught in front of the stumps with another wobble seam delivery that cut back in.

Siraj also picked up the last two wickets to fall in West Indies' innings to complete his second five-fer in Test cricket. The right-arm pacer had Kemar Roach (4) caught behind with some lovely outswing. He then trapped a clueless Shannon Gabriel (0) leg before to end the innings. The fast bowler was named Player of the Match for his fantastic bowling effort even as Test ended in a draw.

#3 (6-15) vs South Africa in Cape Town, January 2024

Before his six-wicket haul at Edgbaston, Siraj produced a stunning bowling effort in the New Year Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town in January 2024. The right-arm pacer ran through the Proteas line-up and registered sensational figures of 6-15 from nine overs. Batting first after winning the toss, South Africa were bundled out for 55 in 23.2 overs.

Siraj dismissed Aiden Markram (2) with an excellent delivery that shaped away late and found the edge. Dean Elgar (4) then chopped one that swung and seamed late. The pacer had his third when Tony de Zorzi (2) was strangled down leg side. Siraj had his fourth when he got some extra bounce and forced David Bedingham (12) to glove the ball to third slip.

The right-arm pacer completed a much deserved five-wicket haul when Marco Jansen (0) nicked a leg-cutter to the keeper. The Indian fast bowler had his sixth when Kyle Verreynne (15) miscued a cut to second slip. Siraj was deservedly named Player of the Match as India won the Test by seven wickets.

