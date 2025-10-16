Mohammed Siraj vs Josh Hazlewood - comparing their stats after 44 ODIs ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series

India’s Mohammed Siraj and Australia’s Josh Hazlewood will be in the spotlight as the two teams gear up for the three-match ODI series. The series is set to begin on Sunday, October 19, with Optus Stadium in Perth hosting the opening clash.

With Jasprit Bumrah rested, the responsibility will fall on the returning Mohammed Siraj to lead India’s bowling attack in his absence. Siraj will be eager to make the most of the opportunity, having been overlooked for the 2025 Champions Trophy squad earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Australia will rely on Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, as Pat Cummins misses the series due to injury. As both sides prepare for an intense contest, we take a look at the ODI records of Siraj and Hazlewood after 44 matches.

Comparing the stats of Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood after 44 ODIs

#1 Most wickets

Mohammed Siraj made his India ODI debut against Australia in Adelaide in 2019, where he went wicketless. Since then, the 31-year-old has featured in 44 matches in the format, claiming 71 wickets.

Player Matches Wickets Mohammed Siraj 44 71 Josh Hazlewood 44 72

On the other hand, Josh Hazlewood made his ODI debut against England in 2010. The right-arm seamer has appeared in 93 matches, taking 139 wickets at an average of 27.74, a strike rate of 34.82, and an economy of 4.78, including three five-wicket hauls. Notably, during his first 44 ODIs, Hazlewood claimed 72 wickets.

#2 Average and Strike rate

In his 44-match ODI career so far, Mohammed Siraj has maintained a bowling average of 24.04 and a strike rate of 27.82. The 31-year-old has an economy rate of 5.18 and has claimed one five-wicket haul. His best figures of 6/21 came against Sri Lanka in 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Player Average Strike rate Economy Best figures Mohammed Siraj 24.04 27.82 5.18 6/21 Josh Hazlewood 25.15 31.86 4.47 6/52

Meanwhile, in his first 44 ODIs, Josh Hazlewood recorded a bowling average of 25.15 and a strike rate of 31.86. During this period, he maintained an economy of 4.47 and notched three five-wicket hauls, with his best performance of 6/52 coming against New Zealand in 2017 at Edgbaston.

#3 Performance in a winning cause

Out of the 44 ODIs Mohammed Siraj has played, India have won 33 matches. In these victories, Siraj has claimed 59 wickets in 33 innings at an average of 20.47, a strike rate of 25.44, and an economy of 4.83, with his best figures of 6/21.

Player Innings Wickets Average Strike rate Economy Mohammed Siraj 33 59 20.47 25.44 4.83 Josh Hazlewood 26 45 24.58 30.98 4.76

On the other hand, in Josh Hazlewood’s first 44 ODIs, Australia won 26 matches. In these winning outings, the right-arm seamer took 45 wickets in 26 innings at an average of 24.58, a strike rate of 30.98, and an economy of 4.76, with his best figures of 5/50.

