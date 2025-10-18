Mohammed Siraj vs Mitchell Starc - comparing their stats after 44 ODIs ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series

Australia’s ace pacer Mitchell Starc and India’s Mohammed Siraj are set to take center stage as the two teams gear up for a highly anticipated three-match ODI series. The series is scheduled to begin on Sunday, October 19, with the Optus Stadium in Perth hosting the opening game.

The hosts will be without their regular captain and premier fast bowler Pat Cummins, who has been ruled out due to injury. In his absence, the responsibility of leading Australia’s pace attack will fall on Mitchell Starc, alongside Josh Hazlewood.

Meanwhile, with Jasprit Bumrah rested, Mohammed Siraj will spearhead India’s pace unit, which also includes Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Prasidh Krishna. As the two sides prepare for an action-packed contest, we take a look at how Siraj and Starc stack up against each other after 44 ODIs.

Comparing the stats of Mohammed Siraj and Mitchell Starc after 44 ODIs

#1 Most wickets

Right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj made his India debut against Australia in 2019 at the Adelaide Oval. The seamer now returns Down Under with far more experience under his belt, having featured in 44 ODIs and claiming 71 wickets to his name.

Player Matches Wickets Mohammed Siraj 44 71 Mitchell Starc 44 88

On the other hand, Mitchell Starc has represented Australia in 127 ODIs, picking up an impressive 244 wickets at an average of 23.40 and a strike rate of 26.69. The left-arm quick has maintained an economy rate of 5.26, with nine five-wicket hauls to his credit.

Interestingly, during his first 44 ODIs, Starc had already bagged 88 wickets, highlighting his remarkable early impact.

#2 Average and Strike rate

In his 44-match ODI career so far, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has recorded a bowling average of 24.04 and a strike rate of 27.82, picking up 71 wickets. The 31-year-old has maintained an economy rate of 5.18, with one five-wicket haul to his name.

His career-best figures of 6/21 came against Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asia Cup final at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, where India cruised to a 10-wicket victory, chasing down a target of 51 with 263 balls to spare.

Player Average Strike rate Economy 5-wicket hauls Best figures Mohammed Siraj 24.02 27.82 5.18 1 6/21 Mitchell Starc 18.70 23.55 4.77 5 6/28

Meanwhile, during his first 44 ODIs, Mitchell Starc had a bowling average of 18.70 and a strike rate of 23.55. In that span, he maintained an economy rate of 4.77 and picked up five five-wicket hauls. His best performance, 6/28, came against New Zealand at Eden Park during the 2015 ODI World Cup.

#3 Performance in a winning cause

Mohammed Siraj has been part of the winning side in 33 out of the 44 ODIs he has played. In these victories, the 31-year-old has claimed 59 wickets in 33 innings at an average of 20.47, a strike rate of 25.44, and an economy rate of 4.83, with best figures of 6/21.

Player Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy Mohammed Siraj 33 59 20.47 25.44 4.83 Mitchell Starc 32 74 16.23 21.24 4.58

In contrast, during his first 44 ODIs, Mitchell Starc was part of the winning side for Australia in 32 matches. In those victories, the left-arm pacer picked up 74 wickets in 32 innings at an average of 16.23, a strike rate of 21.24, and an economy rate of 4.58, with best figures of 6/43.

