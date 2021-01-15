Reports: Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar abused on the opening day of Brisbane Test

Less than a week after the Sydney Test was marred by alleged racist abuse, Indian cricketers Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar were reportedly abused by a section of the crowd on the first day of the fourth Test between India and Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane.

In a footage that went viral on social media, a section of Brisbane’s fans were heard calling Siraj a 'bloody grub'.

A report in the Sydney Morning Herald quoted a spectator named Kate saying:

“The guys behind me have been calling - shouting - both Washington and Siraj grubs.

“It started targeted at Siraj and it was a chant similar to the SCG one (in which fans sung to the tune of Que Sera, Sera but substituted the lyrics with Que Shiraz, Shiraz).

“But this time it was Siraj. I suspect it’s not a coincidence that it’s Siraj being targeted post the SCG stuff.”

A man in the crowd was heard yelling:

“Siraj, give us a wave, give us a wave, give us a wave. Siraj, you bloody grub.”

Video of Mohammed Siraj being abused in Brisbane

Mohammed Siraj was labelled a “bloody grub” by members of the Gabba crowd less than a week after the abuse allegations which marred the Sydney Test



Full story 👇https://t.co/gQtnhwbxMq#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/QI1tfjRl9z — Sam Phillips (@samphillips06) January 15, 2021

Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were subjected to alleged racial abuse by a section of the crowd on day three of the Sydney Test. On the fourth day, the Test was halted for 10 minutes after Siraj complained of racial abuse to the match officials. Later, BCCI lodged a similar complaint with the match referee.

Cricket Australia (CA) issued an unconditional apology to the Indian cricketers for the same and promised the strongest possible action against the offenders, including a possibility of life-ban from the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

We have launched an investigation in parallel with NSW Police following a crowd incident at the SCG today. Full statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/D7Qu3SenHo — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 10, 2021

The incident was condemned worldwide. India captain Virat Kohli, Australia captain Tim Paine and their coach Justin Langer, all condemned the behaviour, with the ICC seeking a report from the CA.

