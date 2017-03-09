Mominul Haque blames Facebook page Troll Football for PSG's exit from Champions League

Barcelona defeated PSG 6-1 in the 2nd leg of their Champions League encounter

What’s the story?

Paris St Germain found themselves a fan in the form of Bangladeshi cricketer Mominul Haque who was shell shocked at the result of the match which took place last night. After the final whistle blew, Mominul took to social media platform Facebook to speak out about the incident which took place in the final minute of the game. He commented on a picture which was posted on the page “Troll Football” and said that they cost PSG the match.

This was the comment posted by Mominul under the picture

In case you didn’t know...

FC Barcelona created history as they produced the biggest ever comeback in the history of the UEFA Champions League by overturning a 4-0 deficit to beat Paris St Germain 6-1 in the second leg of the Round of 16 fixture at Camp Nou in Barcelona. The Catalans found themselves three goals up thanks to Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, and an own goal by PSG in the first 50 minutes of the match.

However, an Edinson Cavani thunderbolt in the 62nd minute left Barcelona with a mountain to climb in the final half hour of the match. PSG managed to keep them out until the 88th minute after which Neymar converted a free kick from just outside the box to give his side some hope. What happened in the 7 minutes after that is one for the history books. Barcelone managed to score a goal in the 91st and 95th minute to produce the greatest comeback ever.

The context

Mominul Haque is currently playing for the Bangladesh Test side which is taking on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the 2 match Test series held at the Galle International Stadium in Sri Lanka.

The Tigers are currently 182 runs behind their opponents as they were bowled out for 312 in response to Sri Lanka’s 494. Mominul managed to score only 7 with the bat as he was dismissed by Dilruwan Perera who ended up taking three wickets.

Video

Sportskeeda’s take

The game of football continues to throw surprises at us, and one cannot blame Mominul for making his strange comment on Facebook. Just like him, we were all surprised at the match that unfolded. A big fan of football, Mominul was dismissed on the 2nd day of the Test, a few hours before the Champions Leauge match began. With him not having a big role to play on the third day, he did not have to worry about staying awake late to witness history being made at Camp Nou.