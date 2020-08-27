More girls have joined by dad’s academy after my India debut: Indian batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues

Indian batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues has stated that she knows many young girls who have started pursuing cricket after seeing her represent the country. She added that she feels responsible and motivated when young kids join her father’s cricket academy because of her.

In a live session with Shanivi Sadana on Sportskeeda’s Facebook page, Jemimah Rodrigues said girls as young as four years old play at her father’s ‘Negev Cricket Academy’ at Juhu. The number of girls who joined the academy has gone up ever since she made her debut for India in February 2018.

Jemimah Rodrigues said:

“Parents have come up to me and said, ‘My daughter wants to become like you, or my daughter started playing cricket because of you.’ So, it’s always an inspiration for me and a motivation to work harder.”

I hope to inspire many more people: Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues is one of only five Indian women cricketers to have plied their trade in foreign T20 leagues

Jemimah Rodrigues reasoned that there is no greater joy than when people recognise someone for the things that they love doing. According to her, the fact that the youth of the country look up to her has taught her the importance of being disciplined and has helped mould her life.

Speaking of the effects that it has had on her life, Jemimah Rodrigues said:

“It’s so nice to be an inspiration and it’s also a responsibility that I have to set the right example as people are looking up to me. So, that has actually shaped my life even better, maybe more disciplined, making me more focussed and making me work harder. So I like it and, you know, I just hope I continue to inspire many more people.”

Ever since she made her T20I debut against South Africa in Potchefstroom in 2018, Jemimah Rodrigues has been a regular name on the team sheet, scoring 1302 runs in 16 ODIs and 44 T20Is.

She is one of only five Indian women cricketers to have plied their trade in foreign T20 leagues. The 19-year-old represented the Yorkshire Diamonds in England’s Kia Super League (KSL) last year.