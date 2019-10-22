Most double-centuries by Indian batsmen in a single Test series

Virat Kohli

A 3-0 whitewash of the visiting South African team helped India win their 11th consecutive series at home. The result further consolidated India’s position at the top of the ICC Test Championships with 240 points.

India saw three double centuries in the Test series, two of them by the openers Mayank Agarwal (215) and Rohit Sharma (212), and the last by captain Virat Kohli (254*). This is only the second occasion when an Indian team had three double centuries scored in the same Test series.

Here's a look at India's series that have seen the most double centuries by their batsmen:

New Zealand’s tour of India in 1955-56 (5-match Test series)

The Indian batsmen cashed in on the flat decks as they defeated the touring side 2-0 in the five-match Test series. Apart from a double century in the first Test India also had two double centuries in the second and fifth matches - both resulting in innings wins for the hosts.

Vinoo Mankad

In the first match played at Hyderabad (Deccan) on 19 November, India decided to bat first. After the fall of the openers, India were guided by a patient knock of 223 runs by Polly Umrigar.

Centuries from Vijay Manjrekar and AG Kripal Singh helped India score a huge first innings total of 498 for four declared. The match ended in a draw.

By 1955, Umrigar had cemented his place as one of the batting mainstays of Indian cricket. He played 59 Tests and scored 3631 runs at an average of 42.22.

The second match saw Vinoo Mankad score a sublime 223 at the top of the innings to help India post 421 runs for eight declared in the first innings. The bowlers then restricted New Zealand to 258 and 136 all out in the two innings to complete an innings victory and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The fifth match of the series saw Mankad score his second double century of the series, and his 231-run knock resulted in an innings and 109 run win. Mankad was well assisted by his fellow opener Pankaj Roy, who scored his highest Test score of 173 to give India the perfect start.

Umrigar continued his rich vein of form in the series as he scored an unbeaten 79 runs. India declared at 537 for three and bundled out New Zealand for 209 and 219 in the two innings.

India's tour of Pakistan 2004 (3-match Test series)

Virender Sehwag

India played three Test matches on a historic tour of Pakistan in 2004. The series was won 2-1 by India.

Virender Sehwag became the first Indian to score a triple-century in Test cricket when he played a merciless knock of 309 runs in only 375 balls. Although India beat Pakistan by an innings and 52 runs, the game is remembered for Rahul Dravid’s controversial decision to declare at a time when Sachin Tendulkar was batting on 194 not out at the crease.

Dravid scored his personal best score of 270 in the third Test as India demolished Pakistan by an innings and 131 runs.

England's tour of India 2016-17 (5-match Test series)

The five-match Test series against England at home in 2016 saw India send a warning to all Test-playing nations with a 4-0 drubbing of the visiting team.

Kohli scored a majestic 235 in the fourth Test, while Karun Nair scored 303 to give India two double centuries in the same series. KL Rahul was unfortunate to lose his wicket at 199 to Adil Rashid, thus eliminating the chance of having another Indian in the 200s.

In only his third Test, Nair became India’s second triple-century maker after Sehwag and only the third man in history to convert a maiden Test ton into a triple.

Aside from these instances, Kohli also scored two double centuries in the 2017 series against Sri Lanka.