5 most economical 4-over T20 spells Mohammad Irfan went past

Mohammad Irfan on his follow through

Pakistan’s fast bowling sensation Mohammad Irfan took the cricketing world by storm after he broke the world record for the most economical spell. His four over spell also had the highest number of dot balls (23). In the Caribbean Premier League, playing for the Barbados Tridents, Irfan produced this gem of a bowling performance against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

The left arm pacer bowled three maiden overs, conceded just a single run and picked up two wickets. Irfan’s economy was an unprecedented 0.25 runs an over- a record that might stay for a long time to come. He bowled 23 dot balls, which is a record in itself.

To add to his credit, his wickets included Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis- two of oppositions best domestic batsmen. His 24th delivery of his 24 ball spell went for the lone run.

However, despite his stupendous performance, he ended up on the losing side. This has to be one of the best T20 performances to end up on a losing side.

Here are five players whose record Irfan broke in the process of his most economical spell in T20 Cricket.

#1 Chris Morris (2/2 against Cape Cobras)

Morris during his 2/2 spell

South Africa’s Chris Morris bowled a similar spell in the domestic Ram Slam T20 league. Playing for the Lions, Morris bowled three maiden overs. However, he had conceded two runs and had two wickets to his name. His victims were the Cape Cobras opener Richard Levi and the lower middle order batsman George Linde.

The South African's economy of 0.5 runs an over was a world record at that point of time.

