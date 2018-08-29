Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 most economical 4-over T20 spells Mohammad Irfan went past 

Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
274   //    29 Aug 2018, 13:56 IST

Ent
Mohammad Irfan on his follow through

Pakistan’s fast bowling sensation Mohammad Irfan took the cricketing world by storm after he broke the world record for the most economical spell. His four over spell also had the highest number of dot balls (23). In the Caribbean Premier League, playing for the Barbados Tridents, Irfan produced this gem of a bowling performance against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

The left arm pacer bowled three maiden overs, conceded just a single run and picked up two wickets. Irfan’s economy was an unprecedented 0.25 runs an over- a record that might stay for a long time to come. He bowled 23 dot balls, which is a record in itself.

To add to his credit, his wickets included Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis- two of oppositions best domestic batsmen. His 24th delivery of his 24 ball spell went for the lone run.

However, despite his stupendous performance, he ended up on the losing side. This has to be one of the best T20 performances to end up on a losing side.

Here are five players whose record Irfan broke in the process of his most economical spell in T20 Cricket.

#1 Chris Morris (2/2 against Cape Cobras)

Ente
Morris during his 2/2 spell

South Africa’s Chris Morris bowled a similar spell in the domestic Ram Slam T20 league. Playing for the Lions, Morris bowled three maiden overs. However, he had conceded two runs and had two wickets to his name. His victims were the Cape Cobras opener Richard Levi and the lower middle order batsman George Linde.

The South African's economy of 0.5 runs an over was a world record at that point of time.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Caribbean Premier League 2018 Barbados Tridents St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Mohammad Irfan Chris Morris
Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Saurabh is a final year student at the Department of Media Studies, Christ University, Bengaluru. A promising sports broadcaster, his insights on the game of cricket make him a known face in the realm of cricket media.
CPL 2018: Irfan's sensational spell goes in vain as...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Most economical four-over spells in T20 history
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 16 : Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018, Match 14: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents:...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018, 10th Match, St. Lucia Stars vs Barbados...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis...
RELATED STORY
Pollard's maiden T20 ton hands St. Lucia Stars their...
RELATED STORY
Caribbean Premier League 2017: 5 players who have won...
RELATED STORY
Hero CPL 2018 Teams, Format and Squads: Everything you...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Match 17 | Sun, 26 Aug
JTA 204/5 (20.0 ov)
SLZ 183/8 (20.0 ov)
Jamaica Tallawahs win by 21 runs
JTA VS SLZ live score
Match 18 | Sun, 26 Aug
BTR 128/8 (20.0 ov)
TTR 130/6 (16.3 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 4 wickets
BTR VS TTR live score
Match 19 | Yesterday
KIT 168/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 169/6 (19.5 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 4 wickets
KIT VS GAW live score
Match 20 | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
Barbados Tridents
Jamaica Tallawahs
BTR VS JTA preview
Match 21 | Tomorrow, 10:00 PM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
St Lucia Stars
KIT VS SLZ preview
Match 22 | Sat, 01 Sep, 12:00 AM
Barbados Tridents
Guyana Amazon Warriors
BTR VS GAW preview
Match 23 | Sat, 01 Sep, 10:00 PM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Trinbago Knight Riders
KIT VS TTR preview
Match 24 | Sun, 02 Sep, 06:00 PM
Barbados Tridents
St Lucia Stars
BTR VS SLZ preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us