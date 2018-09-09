Highest wicket-taker against each team in Tests

Test Cricket is the longest format of the Cricket. It lasts up to 5 days. There are 12 full members which include Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Windies and Zimbabwe. The first official Test match was played between Australia and England which was organised on 15 March 1877.

Bowlers are a vital commodity in any team in any of the formats as they contribute to the team by picking up crucial wickets. We shall be mentioning about the great bowlers whose determination have led their team to a distinction many times with context to test match or say the real cricket.

Let's have a look at the most successful bowlers against each team.

#1 Shane Warne against England, New Zealand and South Africa

'Warnie' aka Shane Warne is the most successful bowler against England, New Zealand and South Africa in Tests. He picked up 195, 130 and 103 wickets against England, South Africa and New Zealand respectively. The last English batsman to be dismissed was Andrew Flintoff on 2 January 2007. Daniel Vettori was the last Kiwi player to be dismissed by him on 26 March 2005. His last wicket against South Africa was of Nicky Boje and he dismissed him on 31 March 2006.

Shane Warne is the highest wicket-taker from Australia in Tests. He took 708 wickets in his Test career. He was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2013. He was appointed as the Team Mentor of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2018. He was one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year 1994.

#2 Ian Botham against Australia

'Beefy' is the most successful bowler against Australia. He picked up 148 wickets against Australia in Tests. The last Australian batsman to be dismissed by him was Dean Jones on 27 July 1989.

Ian Botham was one of the feared all-rounders from England. He is the third highest wicket-taker for England in Tests with 383 wickets to his name. He scored 5200 runs in his Test career. He was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2009. He played professional football for Scunthorpe United Football Club and played 11 games for the team. He was one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year 1978.

