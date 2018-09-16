Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Most wickets taken by Indian pacers in a Test series

Aatam Gajjar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
683   //    16 Sep 2018, 18:02 IST

Indian pace attack
Indian pace attack

Indian bowling line-up has been led by spinners right from the beginning. Indian pitches supported a little amount of turn which made the life difficult for the opposition batsmen, while, Indian batsmen used to score fluently against the spinners. This has led to making Indian pitches more spin-friendly. However, because of this same reason, India has been struggling to play in foreign conditions.

In this spin-friendly conditions, India has been able to produce some fine fast-bowlers. Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Manoj Prabhakar, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Ishant Sharma etc. are some of the Indians who have helped India to win in foreign conditions while helping the spinners in Indian sub-continent.

Mohhamad Nissar, Indian veteran was considered as the best fast bowler of his time.

3. India tour of Australia 1991/92: 57 Wickets

Indian pace attack was led by Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar
Indian pace attack was led by Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar

Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev was the lead Indian bowler in the tour to Australia 1991/92. Although India lost the series 4-0, Indian pacers were able to grab many wickets in the series.

Kapil Dev was the highest wicket-taker for India in the series with 25 wickets. He had grabbed two five-fers in the series. His best figures were 5/97 which came in the first innings of the second Test at MCG. This series remarked Kapil Dev's 400th Test wicket.

Manoj Prabhakar was the second highest wicket-taker for India in the series. He grabbed 19 wickets with one five-fer. His all-round performance in the first Test was not able to save India from a defeat.

Javaggal Srinath played all the five Tests and grabbed 10 wickets. Although Subroto Banerjee played only one match in the series, he took 3 wickets in the first innings and led India to the only draw of the series.

