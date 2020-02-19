Motera Stadium News: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Ravi Shastri amazed with the world's largest cricket stadium

Vijay.Sain FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Rohit Sharma

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has expressed his excitement to play in the world's biggest cricket stadium - Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on his official Twitter handle.

Along with him, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri also took to Twitter to express their amazement towards the stadium.

The reconstructed Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera has a seating capacity of 1,10,000 and has surpassed the Melbourne Cricket Ground by 10,000.

The stadium will get inaugurated on February 24th, with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly already announcing a day-night Test between India and England at the venue in 2021.

32-year-old Rohit retweeted the post by BCCI's official Twitter handle and wrote,

" Looks amazing heard so much about it, can't wait to play there @BCCI."

Looks amazing heard so much about it, can’t wait to play there @BCCI 😁 https://t.co/0bb5rLpSGr — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 19, 2020

Pandya, who's eyeing to return to the Indian cricket team following his back surgery in England in September, was impressed to see the picturesque view of the Motera Stadium.

Advertisement

Pandya branded the newly-constructed stadium 'unreal' while retweeting BCCI's original tweet.

Earlier, the biggest cricket stadium in India was Kolkata's Eden Gardens with a seating-capacity of 68,000 spectators. However, the tag will now get shifted to the Motera Stadium, where the revamped stadium will have an indoor training area, two cricket grounds, with facilities for swimming, hockey, and football.

Praising the amenities of the reconstructed stadium, Shastri depicted that the stadium looked spectacular as it is a matter of contentment for every Indian cricket fan. Shastri tweeted,

"Looks simply spectacular. A moment to cherish for every Indian cricket lover. World-class facility seating 1,10,000 #MoteraStadium."

Looks simply spectacular. A moment to cherish for every Indian cricket lover. World class facility seating 110,000 plus @JayShah #MoteraStadium 🇮🇳🏏 https://t.co/qewlb8XMAw — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 19, 2020

Earlier, reports suggested that US President Donald Trump was slated to inaugurate the stadium on February 24th. However, it has been stated that it will be an Indian (undecided) to inaugurate the world's biggest cricket venue.