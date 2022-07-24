MP vs RTW Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL match?

Madurai Panthers (MP) will square off against Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) in the 27th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022. The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem will host this exciting contest.

Madurai Panthers have played six games so far, winning four. They have qualified for the playoffs with eight points.

They suffered a heavy loss against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in their last game. Bowling first, the Panthers’ bowlers bowled brilliantly and restricted the Tamizhans to 129 in their 20 overs. Only three batters managed to get to double digits as they were bundled out on 76, losing the game by 53 runs.

Ruby Trichy Warriors, on the other hand, have managed to win only two of their six games and have only four points to their name. They beat Salem Spartans in their previous fixture.

After electing to bowl first, the Warriors bowled brilliantly and knocked over the Spartans on 87. They were 26/2 at the end of five overs before rain arrived and washed out the remaining game. The Warriors won the game by four runs via the DLS method.

TNPL 2022: Who will win today’s match?

The Madurai Panthers in action. (Image Courtesy: News18)

Madurai Panthers look a strong unit. They won two games on the trot but suffered a loss against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. However, they have qualified for the playoffs and will look to finish the league stages on a winning note. It will help them carry the momentum into the knockout stages of the competition.

Ruby Trichy Warriors haven't had the best of seasons this time around. Their bowlers have failed to deliver on most occasions and the batting has been dependent on Murali Vijay alone. They will be disappointed with their journey so far and will be eager to finish this year’s competition on a positive note and give their fans something to cheer.

Madurai Panthers look like a settled unit and it won’t be a surprise if they beat the Ruby Trichy Warriors in the 27th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022.

Prediction: Madurai Panthers (MP) to win today’s TNPL match.

