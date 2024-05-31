MPL 2024 Telecast Channel: Where to watch Maharashtra Premier League live

Maharashtra Premier League (MPL 2024) will begin on Sunday, June 2, with a match between Ratnagiri Jets and Kolhapur Tuskers. Four other franchises - Eagle Nashik Titans, Puneri Bappa, Raigad Royals, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings will also participate in the competition.

It is the second edition of the MPL. In the inaugural season last year, Ratnagiri Jets emerged as the champions by defeating the Kolhapur Tuskers in the final. The Tuskers will be keen to avenge that defeat in this year's season opener.

Big names like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Nikhil Naik, Vicky Ostwal, and Prashant Solanki will be in action during the Maharashtra Premier League.

Before the season starts, here's a quick look at the live streaming and telecast details for the tournament.

Maharashtra Premier League telecast and live streaming details

All matches of MPL 2024 will be live on JioCinema and Sports18 2 in India. Viacom18 group has secured the rights to telecast and live stream the Maharashtra Premier League. The matches will be available live online for free on JioCinema.

As mentioned earlier, the tournament will start on June 2, and the final match is scheduled to take place on June 22. The afternoon matches will begin at 2pm IST, while the evening games have a start time of 7pm IST. All six teams will play against each other twice, just like the old format of the IPL.

At the end of the league stage, the top four teams will qualify for the playoffs, which will also follow the IPL-style of Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and final. Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium will play host to all the games. Here is the complete telecast channel list:

Live streaming: JioCinema (Free for all users).

TV: Sports18 2.

Highlights of all MPL 2024 matches will be available on JioCinema almost immediately after the games end.

