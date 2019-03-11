×
Advertisement

Why MS Dhoni is a genuine need for the Indian team

Shrey Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
81   //    11 Mar 2019, 10:09 IST

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni

Since the time MS Dhoni walked into the Indian Cricket Team, the long quest of a wicket-keeper who can bat well was finally over. Earlier, the team was in huge crises and succumbed to collapses only due to this particular reason.

But with the advent of MS Dhoni, India got a legend at that position who not only fulfilled the teams requirement, but also paved a new path of success for the team. We often say this and the great aficionados of the game do agree with this point. But have we ever evaluate where this team lies without him?

With Dhoni in the midst of the last stages of his career the question that now arises - is Team India over dependent on Dhoni?

At the start of 2019, there were several questions raised about his batting form and his scoring rate. Soon he silenced all the critics by some spectacular performances and even did way better than expected.

But if one would look on a broader scale then he/she would realize that the role of Dhoni in the team is much more defined than being a wicket-keeper and a batsman.

MS Dhoni and Aaron Finch
MS Dhoni and Aaron Finch

Since the time Dhoni handed over the reins to Virat Kohli, he himself has been playing as a wicket-keeper batsman. But his role looks completely out of the box. He is always a virtual leader of the team who manages the field positions of the players, give advises to Virat Kohli at crucial points, looks over the bowling options at various stages of the match, guides the team mates to a successful DRS when needed and guides the bowlers as well regarding the line and length at which they have to bowl.

He is always the one who take the centerstage when all the 11 players are on the field and this fact can never be denied that he is a master in doing this. In his presence not only whole team but each and every individual is flowering to his personal best. Being the best glovesman in the world and a virtual leader of his team MS Dhoni deserves a place in the national squad. Rest all which he gives to his team is just an added bonus.

During last couple of years we have seen many instances when, in the absence of Dhoni, India has been put on a back foot. During the Nidahas Trophy, there was one game against Sri Lanka when the bowlers were not able to defend a score of 175 - a similar story happened in New Zealand when the batting order collapsed and were bundled out for 92.

Advertisement

In the recently concluded 4th ODI in Mohali, while defending a hefty total of 358, India just leaked away runs and gifted a game to Australia. The bowlers, especially Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, almost looked clueless and without a game plan when Dhoni was not there behind the stumps.

Kohli also seemed helpless regarding the field positions in absence of his senior and Bhuvi-Bumrah also failed to stop the flow of runs. Overall, in the absence of Dhoni, all the players simultaneously lost their composure and it seemed that all their superpowers were long gone.

With a great impact over field and also on each and every player Dhoni is an integral part of the team and the team itself is in a dire need of his champion player if they have to prosper in any competition.

Talking about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, it will be Dhoni's experience which will have a vital role to play rather than any individual's performance or form.

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 24 Feb
IND 126/7 (20.0 ov)
AUS 127/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia won by 3 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 27 Feb
IND 190/4 (20.0 ov)
AUS 194/3 (19.4 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 02 Mar
AUS 236/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/4 (48.2 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Tue, 05 Mar
IND 250/10 (48.2 ov)
AUS 242/10 (49.3 ov)
India won by 8 runs
IND VS AUS live score
3rd ODI | Fri, 08 Mar
AUS 313/5 (50.0 ov)
IND 281/10 (48.2 ov)
Australia won by 32 runs
AUS VS IND live score
4th ODI | Yesterday
IND 358/9 (50.0 ov)
AUS 359/6 (47.5 ov)
Australia won by 4 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
5th ODI | Wed, 13 Mar, 08:00 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
