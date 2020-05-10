'MS Dhoni is the world's fastest runner between the wickets," claims Mohammad Kaif 

Mohammad Kaif revealed that MS Dhoni was one of the quickest runners between the wickets

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif has claimed that CSK skipper MS Dhoni is the world's fastest runner between the wickets. Kaif revealed his admiration towards Dhoni's fitness, despite the wicket-keeper's odd eating habits that include butter chicken and biryani.

In a live Instagram session, Kaif recalled his partnership with MS Dhoni during his India playing days. He tagged MS Dhoni's fast running between the wickets as shocking, because the 2011 WC-winning captain didn't go to a gym in those times.

"I still remember the times when I ran with MS Dhoni between the wickets. The kind of pace and intensity with which Dhoni ran and continues to do so is unbelievable. I think MS Dhoni is the fastest runner between the wickets in the world. I was shocked to see a player, who doesn't go to gym, eats and loves his Butter Chicken and Biryani, run this fast."

MS Dhoni and Mohammad Kaif complemented each other perfectly while batting

Ironically, MS Dhoni was run-out in his first-ever ODI, as well as the last time he played for India in the infamous semi-final loss against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. England were declared winners of the CWC after a controversial Super Over finish, winning due to a boundary count rule.

'Lot of cricket left in MS Dhoni', says Kaif

Speaking to India Today last month, Kaif reckoned that MS Dhoni has a lot to offer to Indian cricket as a player. He said that despite recent ups and downs in his career, and the uncertainty prevailing around his retirement, MS Dhoni will wear the Indian jersey once again. Kaif also stated that he believes the hype around Dhoni will continue till he makes the return to the team.

He said:

“So, I think ruling him out will be unfair. See, a lot of cricket is still left in Dhoni and when a player plays for this long, there are ups and downs in his career. It happens with every cricketer, not just Dhoni.”