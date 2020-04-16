Excluding MS Dhoni from T20 World Cup squad will be unfair on him, claims Mohammad Kaif

MS Dhoni always found the backing of Mohammad Kaif

MS Dhoni has found a supporter in Mohammad Kaif in his bid to play the T20 World Cup in Australia scheduled for the months of October and November.

The former India cricketer has claimed that Dhoni has shown his availability for the World Cup by taking up captaincy of CSK for the 13th season of the IPL. He has also said that excluding Dhoni from the T20 World Cup squad would be unfair on him as he has a lot left in the tank.

With a lot of talk regarding Dhoni's retirement doing rounds, Kaif decided to back the 2011-WC winning captain. He explained that Dhoni's selection should not just be based on the IPL as he still has a lot of cricket left in him for the national side and also appears extremely fit.

Kaif praised Dhoni's winning mentality as well as his ability to win games under pressure at the highest level. He reckoned that all the qualities Dhoni brings to the table will help India in the pursuit of their second T20 WC title under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

Speaking to India Today, Kaif said:

“See, people may have eyes on Dhoni that how he is going to play in the IPL and then there will be talks of the T20 World Cup but my view is different from others. I do not judge Dhoni based on his IPL form. He is a great batsman and he is fit now. Dhoni wants to play IPL, do captaincy and is showing his availability. He has a winning mentality and knows how to win games under pressure.”

MS Dhoni was at the other end when Mohammad Kaif celebrated his maiden Test ton

'Dhoni's exclusion will be unfair on him'

Kaif further added that ruling out Dhoni will be unfair on him and the millions of fans who have been eagerly waiting for the stalwart to come back into the national side. Dhoni was last seen in an Indian jersey during the infamous semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in the ICC CWC 2019.

“So, I think ruling him out will be unfair. See a lot of cricket is still left in Dhoni and when a player plays for this long, there are ups and downs in his career. It happens with every cricketer, not just Dhoni.”

MS Dhoni last played for India in the infamous semi-final loss to New Zealand in the ICC CWC 2019