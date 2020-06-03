Photo source: BCCL

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been actively giving a lot of interviews during the lockdown period. In a recent chat show, the seamer got candid about stories from the dressing room, and revealed how the team misses MS Dhoni’s presence on and off the field.

MS Dhoni last played for India in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand and has been on a sabbatical since. The former India captain was to be seen in action in the Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings but the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic .

Shami, on an Instagram Live chat with Rohit Juglan, spoke about the positive impact MS Dhoni used to have on the dressing room.

“I played in all the formats under him barring IPL. With regard to guidance, he will always treat his teammates in such a way that you won’t even feel that he is M S Dhoni,” Mohammed Shami said.

“He is such a big player. I have a lot of memories about him. Now also we think, Mahi Bhai will come and it will be fun playing,” he further added.

MS Dhoni loves to eat with others around

Mohammed Shami also added that Dhoni does not like to eat his meals alone and is accompanied by at least a couple of people on the dinner table. “One thing I like is he (Dhoni) likes to sit with everyone and have dinner. There are always two-four people with him. We chat till late night, and these are the things that one miss.”

Mohammed Shami's philanthropic arm

As for Mohammed Shami, he has been keeping himself busy with social work during the lockdown. He recently distributed food and other hygiene essential to migrants in his home state Uttar Pradesh and has also set up food stalls near his house for the needy.