MS Dhoni may end his ODI career soon, reveals Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri hinted that Dhoni might be well on his way to ending his illustrious ODI career

MS Dhoni's retirement has been one of the most debated topics in Indian cricket of late. Dhoni has not featured for the Indian team ever since their heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup.

He also hasn't been in India's T20 plans post the World Cup. Head coach Ravi Shastri revealed that he had a conversation with Dhoni and had a rough idea of what the future holds for the former captain.

"I have had a conversation with MS and that is between us. He has finished his Test career, he may soon end his ODI career... In all probability, he will finish one-day cricket", Shastri told CNN News18.

"People must respect that he's played non-stop in all formats of the game for a while," he added.

Shastri, however, did not rule out Dhoni from India's plans from the upcoming T20 World Cup and believed that he was still in contention for a spot in India's squad for the mega event later this year.

"At his age, probably the only format he'll want to play is T20 Cricket which means he'll have to start playing again, get back into the groove because he's going to play in the IPL and see how his body reacts," asserted Shastri.

"So he will be left with T20, he will definitely play the IPL. One thing I know about Dhoni is that he will not impose himself on the team. If Dhoni plays well in the IPL then he does put himself in contention," he added.

Dhoni has represented India in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is and is the only captain to have won all three ICC events in white-ball cricket.