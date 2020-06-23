MS Dhoni one of India's greatest match-winners: Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif believes that MS Dhoni still has a lot to offer to Indian cricket.

MS Dhoni last appeared for India in the 2019 World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand.

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif believes that MS Dhoni is one of the greatest match-winners India has produced. Mohammad Kaif also felt that MS Dhoni still had a lot to offer to Indian cricket.

It was on this day in 2013 that India defeated England to win the Champions Trophy and MS Dhoni became the only captain to win the T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy.

Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter to express his views about the former India skipper. He tweeted," On this day, 7 years back, MS Dhoni became the first captain to win all three ICC Trophies--Champions Trophy (2013), World Cup(2011) & WT20 (2007). Fine captain & a champion player. One of India's greatest match-winners. I feel he still has a lot to offer to Indian cricket @msdhoni".

MS Dhoni good enough to come back feels Kaif

The heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup was the last time MS Dhoni played in the blue jersey. Ever since, he had taken an indefinite sabbatical from the game. MS Dhoni was also excluded from BCCI's list of players having central contracts.

Although rumours regarding MS Dhoni's retirement have been doing the rounds, Mohammad Kaif believes that MS Dhoni is still good enough to represent India and, like many Indians, he was hoping to see the former Indian captain make a comeback.