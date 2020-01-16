MS Dhoni practices with Jharkhand Ranji team after being omitted from BCCI central contract list

Arya Sekhar Chakraborty FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020

MS Dhoni.

Amidst retirement speculations, former India skipper MS Dhoni has resumed his training and was seen practising with the Jharkhand on Thursday. The two-time World Cup-winning skipper was left out of the central contract list earlier today which raised question marks on his future with the Indian team.

MS Dhoni hasn’t been part of the Indian team since their exit from the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand in the semi-final. He has made himself unavailable for selection and is yet to divulge his future plans. In all likelihood, the former Indian captain will lead Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL and might be practising with the Jharkhand team regularly from now on. A source close to the Jharkhand team management was quoted saying:

Even we did not know that he was going to come and train with us. It was a pleasant surprise. He batted for a while and did the usual training routine.

We are expecting him to train with the team regularly from now on. His presence can only help the players.

Despite missing out on a central contract, MS Dhoni might still return to the national fold provided he comes up with a quality performance in the upcoming IPL. Outgoing Chairman of Selectors MSK Prasad has made it clear that the former skipper can only make a comeback on the basis of his performances.

Meanwhile, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has hinted that Dhoni might be calling it quits from the 50 overs format pretty soon. However, he hasn’t ruled out his comeback in the T20 format provided he performs well for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.