MS Dhoni's birthday: 12 unique records of the former Indian skipper

Sandwiched between the two run-outs, those that marked the start and end of MS Dhoni's international career, was an incredible journey stuffed with memories and achievements. There were highs and some lows too. But as of July 2019, Indian cricket was better placed than what it was when he first walked out in the Indian colors as a long-haired 23-year-old.

Cricket is a numbers' sport, but to define MS Dhoni's achievements in numbers requires a thesis.

Let's stick to the article for now. On his 40th birthday, we take a look at 12 of his unique records.

MS Dhoni, the captain

MS Dhoni with the 2011 World Cup in Mumbai.

#1 Most international matches as captain

Between 2007 and 2018, MS Dhoni captained India in 332 international matches across all formats. It's a record for most matches as a captain in international cricket. Australia's Ricky Ponting follows the list with 324 matches.

Only six cricketers have over 10,000 runs as captains in international cricket. The list has Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith, Virat Kohli, Stephen Fleming, MS Dhoni and Allan Border. Only Virat Kohli's average of 62 is higher than Dhoni's 46.89 in this list.

#2 Winning what matters

MS Dhoni beat the odds by leading a young Indian side to a T20 World Cup win in the tournament's inaugural edition. Two years later, he led India to the No.1 rankings in Test cricket, with the ICC Test mace finding its way to the Indian camp. Under MS Dhoni, India won the 2011 ODI World Cup after 28 years. Two more years later, he led a new-look side to the 2013 Champions Trophy triumph.

MS Dhoni has won all the trophies that matter.

MS Dhoni, the wicket-keeper

MS Dhoni has the most stumpings in international cricket.

#3 Most stumpings in international cricket

With 195 stumpings to his name, MS Dhoni has recorded the most stumpings in international cricket.

Regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers against spin bowling, he has the joint third-most stumpings in Test cricket after Australia's Bert Oldfield (52) and England's Godfrey Evans (46). With 38 stumpings, he is tied for third spot with fellow Indian Syed Kirmani.

With 123 stumpings, MS Dhoni also has the most stumpings in ODIs, followed by Kumar Sangakkara at 99. Dhoni also has the joint-most stumpings in an ODI innings. Only 17 times has a 'keeper recorded three stumpings in an ODI innings, and Dhoni has done it thrice.

#4 Most Tests for captains who have kept wickets

Australia didn't want to burden Adam Gilchrist with more responsibilities and handed Ricky Ponting the captaincy role. MS Dhoni's arrival shed off all such notions. He has captained in 60 of his 90 Tests and kept wickets in all of them.

Most matches for captains who have kept wickets

MS Dhoni (India): 60 Tests

60 Tests Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh): 28 Tests

28 Tests Tim Paine (Australia): 23 Tests

#5 Most ODIs for captains who have kept wickets

As a captain, MS Dhoni has led in 200 ODIs. Next on the list is Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed, who led his team in 50 ODIs. The gap suggests that keeping wickets, being the main batter and leading the side is an incredibly tough job and MS Dhoni certainly mastered it.

#6 Most dismissals in an ODI innings

ODI cricket has witnessed six dismissals in an innings 15 times in its history. Adam Gilchrist has seven entries of six dismissals in an innings to his name. Even MS Dhoni has one entry on the list. He took five catches and effected a stumping in an ODI against England at Leeds in 2007.

#7 Owner of most wicket-keeping records in T20Is

With 91 dismissals, MS Dhoni has the most dismissals in T20Is. He has led in 72 T20Is, the most as a captain and also as a skipper who has kept wickets. He also has the most dismissals in a T20I innings. He caught five catches in a T20I against England at Bristol in 2018.

#8 Third most dismissals in international cricket

With 829 dismissals, MS Dhoni is international cricket's third-most successful wicket-keeper after South Africa's Mark Boucher (998) and Australia's Adam Gilchrist (905).

MS Dhoni, the batsman

MS Dhoni has a very good Test record.

#9 Third-most runs by a wicket-keeper in a Test

MS Dhoni's 224 against Australia in Chennai in 2013 is the third-highest score by a wicket-keeper in a Test innings after Zimbabwe's Andy Flower (232* vs India at Nagpur) and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (230 vs Pakistan at Lahore).

MS Dhoni's 224 is also the fourth-highest score in an innings by a No.6 batsman in Test history.

#10 Second cricketer to score a hundred and effect four dismissals in an ODI

In the 2008 Asia Cup match against Hong Kong, MS Dhoni slammed a 96-ball 109 not out. He became only the second cricketer after Alec Stewart to score a century and effect four dismissals as a wicket-keeper in the same match. Since then, Mohammad Shahzad, AB de Villiers, Quintin de Kock, Kumar Sangakkara, Dinesh Chandimal and Shai Hope have done the same.

#11 Most runs in an ODI innings by a wicketkeeper-batsman

In 2005, in his first year in international cricket, MS Dhoni slammed a match-winning 183 not out against Sri Lanka at Jaipur. To date, it remains the highest score by a wicket-keeper in an ODI.

#12 Most consecutive innings without a duck

MS Dhoni went almost 12 years and 84 T20Is without registering a duck. It's the record for most T20I innings without a duck. South Africa's David Miller is next on the list with 76 T20Is without a duck.

