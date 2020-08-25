'MS Dhoni's success provides extra motivation for me': Sanju Samson talks about his journey from a place with 'no cricketing history'

How MS Dhoni reached the echelons of cricket from his beginnings at Ranchi is an incredible story. When Dhoni was a budding cricketer, Ranchi had no cricket culture and infrastructure. However, the Jharkhand boy went on to become a legend in cricket and is currently the only captain to have won three ICC trophies.

MS Dhoni's success has inspired several cricketers in the interiors of the country to dream big. Sanju Samson, who hails from Kerala – where football is the predominant sport, has said that it was MS Dhoni who inspired him to pursue cricket despite the odds.

Samson’s comments came after the former India captain and keeper-batsman announced his retirement from international cricket. He told Gulf News:

“Yes, Dhoni bhai has inspired all of us from the day he came to play for India in the first match against Bangladesh and then scored that famous century against Pakistan.”

He added:

“His success provides extra motivation for me as he came from Ranchi to become one of the all-time greats of the game while I hail from Kerala – both places no cricketing history.”

Samson last played for India in January 2020 and is yet to cement his place in the team. After MS Dhoni, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have been backed as the team’s wicketkeepers, Samson has often been left out of contention.

He said:

“No, I don’t think of replacing anybody, all of us are trying to win matches for the country at the end of the day. I am just focusing on ultimately playing for my country.”

MS Dhoni to return to the field next month

MS Dhoni will be eyeing a fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title with Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni, who had announced his retirement from international cricket, will be returning to the field after more than a year when the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins next month in the UAE. He has led the Chennai Super Kings to three IPL titles and will be eyeing a fourth one for the perfect climax to his incredible IPL career.