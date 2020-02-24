MS Dhoni should play 2020 ICC World T20 and 2023 CWC: Ex-India player Venugopal Rao

Venugopal Rao is the Director of Cricket Operations in the Andhra Cricket Association

Former India player Venugopal Rao feels that MS Dhoni should play in the upcoming 2020 ICC World T20 as well as the 2023 CWC scheduled in India. Rao, a former teammate of Dhoni's in their early days in the Indian team, retired from cricket in July 2019 and is the Director of Cricket Operations in the Andhra Cricket Association.

Speaking to Sportstar, Rao articulated the importance of Dhoni in the Indian side despite him not playing any internationals for the national team since the infamous run-out against New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 CWC in England and Wales. Rao further stated that Captain Cool reads situations better than anyone else and always knows how to handle tough situations better.

He reckoned that nobody comes close to Dhoni when it comes to his captaincy or wicket-keeping achievements and skills.

"Definitely. He should also play the 50-over World Cup which will happen in India in 2023. He is a valuable player for any ICC tournament. I know he didn’t play after the World Cup semifinal last year but it is not difficult for him to come back. He is Dhoni. He knows how to handle these things. A guy who has all the ICC trophies. Nobody else is close to him as a captain or a wicketkeeper-batsman."

Rao retired in July 2019, having represented India in 16 ODIs. He was also part of the 2009 IPL champions -- the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. Last year, a gate at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam was named after him.

Announced retirement. Cricket has given me everything.. Name, fame & money. It's time for me to give it back. In my 2nd innings I will give it back to the cricket again. @BCCI @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/g5WVituf87 — VenuGopala Rao (@IMVenuGopalRao) July 31, 2019