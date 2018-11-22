MS Dhoni shows off his kabaddi skills in Mumbai

MS Dhoni, the new kabaddi player in the town

What’s the story?

MS Dhoni, who has been rested from India's T20 squad that began its tour of Australia today at the Gabba, was seen displaying his kabaddi skills in Mumbai for a promotional campaign. He regaled everyone with his smooth moves, and was all smiles at the fun event.

The background

India started their Australia series earlier today as the teams clashed in a T20 game at the Gabba, Brisbane. India lost the rain-hit game by four runs as the valiant efforts of Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik went in vain.

The squad for the series was announced last month, which sent shock-waves across the world. The veteran batsman-wicketkeeper MS Dhoni didn’t feature in the list, much to the surprise of many.

Although it was reported later that the 36-year-old was rested, the omission created tremors among the fans for a while.

Captain Virat Kohli, when asked about the omission, said, "I think the selector has come out and explained exactly what happened. I think people are putting too many variables into the situation, which is not the case I can assure you of that. He's still a very integral part of this team and he just feels that in the T20 format, someone like Rishabh can get more chances.”

The details

The rest has turned out to be a boost for Dhoni as he has been seen enjoying himself in various activities across the country.

While in Mumbai, he even displayed his kabaddi skills for a promotional campaign. The video featuring the veteran saw him participate in a frenetic do-or-die raid, which ran contrary to the cool and composed image of the ex-captain.

Dhoni showcased some nifty kabaddi moves, with the fans cheering him as always. He even brought out a feint and followed that by a leap, ending the play with a super raid.

The video, which can be seen here, was shot for the promotion of Vivo Pro Kabaddi, whose 6th season is currently going on across the country.