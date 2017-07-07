5 unique records held by MS Dhoni in his career

As MS Dhoni celebrates his 36th birthday, we take a look at 5 interesting records from his career.

@rajdeep1494 by Rajdeep Puri Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jul 2017, 21:19 IST

MS Dhoni is arguably the greatest ever captain to have played for India over the years. As he turns 36, the entire country celebrates his birthday and pays tribute to the man who has led India to a lot of success ever since taking over as captain in 2007.

He is the only captain to have led his country to the three major ICC tournaments – ICC World T20, ICC World Cup, and ICC Champions Trophy.

Over the years, he has broken numerous records while playing for the Men in Blue. He holds the record for the most number of stumpings to his name.

Apart from that, he has quite a few interesting and unique records to his name. Let’s take a look at 5 such records.

Most runs without scoring a half-century in T20Is

MS Dhoni has been around in the Indian T20 set up right from the very beginning. He led a young and inexperienced Indian side in the inaugural World T20 held in South Africa in 2007 which they ended up winning.

The Indian side has achieved a lot of success under Dhoni and a lot of batsmen have flourished in the format. Dhoni himself has achieved quite a lot of success playing his role as the finisher of the side for a long time now.

However, he holds a unique record to his name of scoring the most number of runs without scoring a half century.

He scored over 1000 runs without scoring a fifty in a single innings until he finally broke the jinx against England earlier this year in the 3rd and final T20I of the 3 match series in Bengaluru where he scored 56 in 36 balls.