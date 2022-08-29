MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli - Who has the better car collection?

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are two of the most successful cricketers in the history of the sport. Both players played a pivotal role in India's 2011 World Cup win, 2013 Champions Trophy triumph and 2016 Asia Cup championship victory.

Kohli and Dhoni are also among the highest-paid cricketers of all time. Not only do they have the biggest contracts in the IPL, but they also have multiple brand endorsements which help them earn crores off the field.

Both cricketers have a great collection of cars. In this article, we will list down the cars owned by both Dhoni and Kohli, and compare who has the best collection.

List of cars owned by MS Dhoni

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is known to be crazy for motorcycles, but he also owns 12 cars. The most expensive car in his garage is a Ferrari 599 GTO, which costs ₹1.39 crore. His Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is also worth more than ₹1 crore.

Apart from the two cars mentioned above, Hummer H2, Audi Q7, Mitsubishi Pajero SFX, Land Rover Freelander 2, Mahindra Scorpio, Nissan Jonga, Pontiac Firebird Trans am, Mercedes Benz GLE, Rolls Royce Silver Shadow, and Hindustan Motors Ambassador are also parked in his garage.

List of cars owned by Virat Kohli

Current Indian batter Virat Kohli is the brand ambassador for Audi. He owns multiple Audi cars, with some of the models being R8 V10 Plus, R8 LMX, A8 L, Q8, Q7, RS 5, and S5.

Incidentally, Kohli owns 12 cars as well. The most expensive car owned by Kohli is a white Bentley Continental GT, with its estimated price being in the ₹3.29 crore - 4.04 crore range. Other cars owned by Virat are Flying Spur, Range Rover Vogue, Toyota Fortuner, and Renault Duster.

Both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have the same number of cars, but in terms of monetary value, Kohli's cars are ahead of the ones owned by Dhoni. Thus, it can be said that his car collection is arguably better.

