MS Dhoni advises Shreyas Iyer to stay away from social media as much as possible

Raghav Ravichandran FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.23K // 29 Jul 2018, 05:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What’s the story?

Veteran skipper and wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni has advised youngster Shreyas Iyer to stay away from all forms of social media and stop reading newspapers to remain focused on his game.

In case you didn't know...

In modern times where it is extremely hard for people to stay away from social media platforms, MSD has advised the youngster Shreyas Iyer to avoid reading newspapers and using all platforms of social media as that would deviate his attention and focus and can affect his game.

On his part, Shreyas Iyer has said that he tries to manage social media usage well and that he uses the criticism he receives on social media to motivate him to play better.

The heart of the matter

Speaking at the season one finale of talk show ‘Open House with Renil’, Shreyas Iyer revealed how he has been receiving advice from his near and dear ones after he entered the media frenzy of international cricket.

Among the players who have given him some valuable advice on how to stay focused and improve his game after he made it to the Indian team is former skipper MSD who asked the talented batsmen to stay from all forms of social media and also try not to read newspapers.

Indian cricketers are accustomed to enough media frenzy and criticism on a daily basis. So what Shreyas Iyer got to hear from a veteran like MSD should hold him in good stead.

What's next?

It is imperative that youngsters coming into this Indian team remain extremely focused and concentrate on their game as the competition for spots in the team is extremely tough. In times where cricketers become overnight stars thanks to their performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), it is indeed required that youngsters receive some valuable advice on how to handle oneself in such times.

MSD is known to mentor and groom youngsters and this piece of advice he has provided to Shreyas Iyer would be invaluable to the talented batsman in the long run. With him still not cementing his place in the Indian team across all formats of the game, it would be good for his overall game if he reduces time spent on reading newspapers and social media and instead use that to focus and sharpen his skills as a cricketer.