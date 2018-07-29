Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

MS Dhoni advises Shreyas Iyer to stay away from social media as much as possible

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
News
1.23K   //    29 Jul 2018, 05:03 IST

ECB XI v India A - Tour Match

What’s the story?

Veteran skipper and wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni has advised youngster Shreyas Iyer to stay away from all forms of social media and stop reading newspapers to remain focused on his game.

In case you didn't know...

In modern times where it is extremely hard for people to stay away from social media platforms, MSD has advised the youngster Shreyas Iyer to avoid reading newspapers and using all platforms of social media as that would deviate his attention and focus and can affect his game.

On his part, Shreyas Iyer has said that he tries to manage social media usage well and that he uses the criticism he receives on social media to motivate him to play better.

The heart of the matter

Speaking at the season one finale of talk show ‘Open House with Renil, Shreyas Iyer revealed how he has been receiving advice from his near and dear ones after he entered the media frenzy of international cricket.

Among the players who have given him some valuable advice on how to stay focused and improve his game after he made it to the Indian team is former skipper MSD who asked the talented batsmen to stay from all forms of social media and also try not to read newspapers.

Indian cricketers are accustomed to enough media frenzy and criticism on a daily basis. So what Shreyas Iyer got to hear from a veteran like MSD should hold him in good stead.

What's next?

It is imperative that youngsters coming into this Indian team remain extremely focused and concentrate on their game as the competition for spots in the team is extremely tough. In times where cricketers become overnight stars thanks to their performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), it is indeed required that youngsters receive some valuable advice on how to handle oneself in such times.

MSD is known to mentor and groom youngsters and this piece of advice he has provided to Shreyas Iyer would be invaluable to the talented batsman in the long run. With him still not cementing his place in the Indian team across all formats of the game, it would be good for his overall game if he reduces time spent on reading newspapers and social media and instead use that to focus and sharpen his skills as a cricketer. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Shreyas Iyer
Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Writing about the game he loves the most- cricket drew him to tie up with Sportskeeda. Over the past year or so, he has been able to write on varied topics across all formats of the game. Main focus area is writing about Cricket and the happenings around the cricket world. Always strive to provide the best quality content which manages to keep the reader engaged. Have a deep desire and passion to one day make cricket journalism my full time career. Have garnered a good readership base and would like to keep that on an upswing with my writing. After becoming a Cricket Analyst, I don't have any particular teams or clubs I support as the nature of the job is to be as neutral as possible. People reading my articles can expect them to be simply written, enjoyable and one which provides a personal touch to a particular topic/ article.
Why is MS Dhoni irreplaceable?
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why MS Dhoni should not retire as of now
RELATED STORY
'No celebration once we win' - The day when MS Dhoni...
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni is not at fault, we are
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why MS Dhoni holds the key in 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Addressing the MS Dhoni conundrum
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni pays Rs. 12.17cr as income tax; largest tax...
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni: From a cipher to a bigwig
RELATED STORY
The Maverick Of MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
ICC CWC 2019: 5 players who still can make it to India's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us