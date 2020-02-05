MSK Prasad finally opens up on Ambati Rayudu's World Cup snub

Ambati Rayudu

MSK Prasad, the former chief selector for the national team has finally broken his silence on the debate surrounding the omission of Ambati Rayudu from the 2019 World Cup squad. After ending his tenure as the chief selector, Prasad said that he felt bad for Rayudu but it was a touch and go situation.

Despite being groomed as the possible No 4. for the 2019 World Cup, Rayudu was left out of the World Cup squad in favour of Vijay Shankar. Back then, MSK Prasad had defended his decision terming Shankar as a "three-dimensional cricketer."

Before the 2019 World Cup, Rayudu had looked in great touch and averaged 41, batting at No 4. Hence, the decision to leave out Rayudu from the mega event came as a surprise to many. Following his snub from the World Cup squad, Rayudu posted a controversial tweet and subsequently announced his retirement from international cricket.

Speaking to Sportstar, MSK Prasad said:

"I felt seriously for Rayudu. I can clearly say that. It was a very touch and go issue. Our committee always felt that he should be on the radar of Test selection after the 2016 Zimbabwe tour.

"And, I spoke to him as to why he was not focussing on Test cricket. If you remember, based on the IPL performances, we picked him for ODIs, which may not look appropriate to many.

"Then, we focussed on his fitness for one month at the NCA, helped him there. He has delivered to an extent. Unfortunately, I am also hurt at what happened to him (apparently referring to the 2019 World Cup selection when Rayudu was ignored) having played with him. I feel bad for him," added the former Indian stumper.

Despite announcing his retirement, Rayudu reverted the decision later on and made himself available again. However, with age not being on his side, it looks highly unlikely that he will make a comeback in the national team at the age of 34.