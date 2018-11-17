MSL 2018: Match 3, Cape Town Blitz vs Durban Heat - Preview and Predicted Playing XI

All round Cape Town Blitz eye two in two against Durban Heat

Cape Town Blitz showed their quality in the tournament opener at the Newlands in Capetown and their bowlers did not even break a sweat as they clearly exposed the chinks in Tshwane Spartans batting department. Now they will aim to make two in two, when they face Durban Heat in third game of Mzansi Super League 2018 at the Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday, November 18.

Cape Town Blitz

Blitz were absolutely clinical in both the batting and bowling departments against Tshwane Spartans as they secured a comfortable 49 run win against them. Batting first, they scored 180/4 in their quota of 20 overs, before bamboozling the Spartans at 131. After their impressive outing in opener, they will come into this game boosting with confidence.

Batting

Mohammad Nawaz (59 runs off 37 balls) was the pick of the lot with a steady fifty against Spartans, and shared a crucial 100 run stand with his partner Kyle Veerenye, who eventually scored unbeaten 53 runs from 34 balls. Both these batsmen along with Jason Smith forms a formidable middle order lineup and are expected to cause problems for Durban bowlers.

The team will also bank on the likes of Janneman Malan and skipper David Malan, both openers failed to convert their starts in previous outing, and one may expect them to come out blazing against Durban.

Bowling

Ferisco Adams was the pick of the bowlers in the first game with economical figures of 3/28 in 3.3 overs. He was well supported by all other bowlers in the team who shared one wicket each. Interestingly, there was not a single bowler, who went wicketless against Spartans, which clearly shows the depth Blitz have in this department.

Expected Playing XI

Dawid Malan (c), Janneman Malan, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Malusi Siboto, George Linde, Ferisco Adams, Dane Piedt, Sibonelo Makhanya and Anrich Nortje.

Durban Heat

Albie Morkel has been named Durban Heat skipper

Albie Morkel is set to lead Durban Heat in the Mzansi Super League 2018. Durban boasts a good combination of specialists in both departments of the game, which certainly gives them an additional advantage against opponents.

Batting

In the absence of David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen, Durban will rely mostly on the services of Hashim Amla and Morne van Wyk. Amla is one of the leading run-getters for South Africa in T20Is with 1158 runs which includes seven half-centuries.

While van Wyk has a century at this ground and is the leading run-getter here in the twenty-over format. Except these two they will also expect healthy contributions from Temba Bavuma and Khaya Zondo who have the ability to thrash any lineup on their day.

Bowling

In the terms of bowling, the Heat will be counting on the likes of skipper Albie Morkel, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj and Kyle Abbott to deliver the goods for them. Morkel is their most experienced campaigner and is expected to lead the attack from the front.

While Abbott has taken 26 wickets in 21 T20Is and he will be backed his skipper to strike early in the match. The opposition will also be wary of Philander who has the ability to swing the ball even on flat tracks. Maharaj and Zondo have been the key wicket takers in T20 cricket and are expected to make things tough in the middle overs.

Expected Playing XI

Albie Morkel (c), Vernon Philander, Sarel Erwee, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Marchant de Lange, Hashim Amla, Morne van Wyk (wk), Temba Bavuma and Khaya Zondo.