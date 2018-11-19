MSL 2018 : Match 5, Paarl Rocks vs Jozi Stars - Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Paarl Rocks will be looking to get off the mark in MSL 2018

Both Paarl Rocks and Jozi Stars will look to open their account in the tournament, when the two teams face each other in the fifth fixture of the Mzansi Super League 2018 at the Boland Park in Paarl on Tuesday, November 20.

Both Paarl Rocks and Jozi Stars are coming on the back of a defeat against Tshwane Spartans and Nelson Mandela Bay Giants respectively. Whereas the Rocks faced a one-run loss at the hands of Spartans, Stars lost their encounter by five wickets.

Paarl Rocks

After losing a nail-biting encounter, Rocks will try to avoid having too much to do at the end of the game once again. Despite the loss, they are expected to come out with a more positive frame of mind against the Stars.

Batting

Opener Cameron Delport was their key performer last time out for Paarl Rocks against Spartans, as he smashed 73 runs off 43 balls, to get his team off to a flier. He will be expected to replicate the same against the Jozi Stars. His opening partner Michael Klinger failed to convert his start and the Aussie will be eager to rectify that in this encounter.

Except these two they will also bank on the likes of van Jaarsveld, Dwayne Bravo and skipper Henry Davids to put their best and get the team towards a decent total.

Bowling

Dwayne Bravo claimed a three-wicket haul against the Spartans, while Dane Paterson notched up a couple of wickets and these two will be responsible for getting their side off to a good start early. Meanwhile, the entry of Tabraiz Shamsi will certainly boost their confidence. The spinner missed the previous fixture due to national duties and is coming off a good T20I outing in Australia.

Expected Playing XI

Henry Davids (C), Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Dwayne Bravo, Grant Thomson, Patrick Kruger, Mangaliso Mosehle, Dane Paterson, Kerwin Mungroo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Michael Klinger and Cameron Delport.

Jozi Stars

Gayle couldn't quite get the stars off to a strong start

Stars failed to pose any threat to the opposition and suffered a five-wicket defeat against the Giants. Their batters were not able to keep up with the expectations and collapsed in the opening encounter.

Batting

Skipper Dane Vilas was the pick of the lot last time out, scoring an unbeaten 38 against the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants. While Chris Gayle and Rassie van der Sudden scored 23 runs each and the team will be counting on these two to ensure that they have a solid platform. Except these three, none of the batsmen managed to get into double digits, which might be a matter of concern for the management.

Bowling

Beuran Hendricks and Eddie Leie both bagged a couple of wickets at Johannesburg. The former was quite economical, giving away just 13 runs in his quota of four overs and these two will be backed by skipper for another strong showing here. While they also will eye a strong contribution from Daniel Christian, who failed to pick any wicket and leaked too many runs. The stars will need him to rectify his performance and contribute with the ball as well as the bat.

Expected Playing XI

Dane Vilas (C), Petrus van Biljon, Daniel Christian, Calvin Savage, Nono Pongolo, Duanne Olivier, Eddie Leie, Beuran Hendricks, Chris Gayle, Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen.