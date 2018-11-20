MSL 2018, Match 6, Durban Heat vs Tshwane Spartans: Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Skipper Albie Morkel was phenomenal with his batting against Blitz

After losing their opening game against Cape Town Blitz, Durban Heat will look to bounce back when they host Tshwane Spartans in the sixth fixture of the Mzansi Super League 2018 at the Kingsmead in Durban on Wednesday, November 21.

Durban Heat

Durban are coming into this game on the back of a three-wicket loss to Cape Town Blitz, and they will be itching to get off the mark on the points table.

Batting

Khaya Zondo was their key performer last time out against Blitz, as he scored an unbeaten 49 runs off 42 balls, to get his team to a fighting total. He will once again be their main threat against the Tshwane Spartans. While skipper Albie Morkel played a quickfire knock of 45 runs in just 25 balls and it will be a certain plus for Heat, if he can replicate that in next one.

Except these two they will also bank on the likes of openers Morne van Wyk and Hashim Amla, Both failed to convert their starts last time out and they will be eager to rectify it against Spartans.

Bowling

Keshav Maharaj claimed a three-wicket haul against the Blitz, while Merchant de Lange notched up a couple of wickets and these two will be responsible for getting their side off to a good start early.

While Vernon Philander and Albie Morkel will spearhead the Heat's pace attack while Keshav These two will pose a serious threat to the Spartans in the powerplay overs.

Expected Playing XI

Albie Morkel (c), Vernon Philander, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Abbott, Marchant de Lange, Keshav Maharaj, Morne van Wyk, Hashim Amla, Sarel Erwee, Temba Bavuma and Khaya Zondo.

Tshwane Spartans

Tshwane Spartans will aim to keep winning momentum against Durban

After the crushing 49-run defeat at the hands of Cape Town Blitz, Tshwane Spartans managed to get back on winning ways against Paarl Rocks and this will certainly boost their confidence ahead of an important clash against Durban.

Batting

Openers Theunis de Bruyn and Gihahn Cloete who struck 66 and 80 respectively in the last game against Paarl Rocks, shared 101 run opening stand between them and they are likely to come out with same intent against Heat. Skipper AB de Villiers has been phenomenal in his previous two outings and he will be their go-to man in case of early jolts. The team will also have high expectations from the Rilee Rossouw has not been able to push himself so far and he will look to bounce back with a sizeable contribution in the next game.

Bowling

Andrew Birch and Jeevan Mendis have shared six wickets between them in two games, and the duo seems to the best wicket-taking options for the Spartans. While Lutho Sipamla and Rory Kleinveldt picked a wicket each against Rocks but were quite expensive in the end and they will be backed by the skipper to make a strong comeback in this encounter.

Expected Playing XI

AB de Villiers (C), Rilee Rossouw, Dean Elgar, Tony de Zorzi, Rory Kleinveldt, Robbie Frylinck, Jeevan Mendis, Lutho Sipamla, Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete and Theunis de Bruyn.