"Mujeeb theek ho jana bhai Sunday tak" - Fans react after India's critical net run-rate boosting win against Scotland

Team India clinched a clinical victory against Scotland on Friday night to keep their hopes alive for the 2021 T20 World Cup. Chasing a paltry target of 86, Indian openers Rohit Sharma (30 in 16 balls) and KL Rahul (50 in 19 balls) played astonishingly. They helped the side cruise to a comprehensive victory in just 6.3 overs.

Scotland got some consolation in the end as they managed to dismiss both openers. Suryakumar Yadav then finished the match in style by hitting a six in the company of skipper Virat Kohli.

Courtesy of their massive victory, India currently have a better net run rate than New Zealand and Afghanistan. Now, the Indian team and the fans will be hoping that Afghanistan will beat New Zealand on Sunday. New Zealand will advance if they manage to emerge victorious in that pivotal clash.

Fans took notice of India's comprehensive win and then expressed their views on it through Twitter. Most wanted Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman to attain fitness by Sunday as he is a proven match-winner for his nation. Fans believe that his presence in the match against New Zealand on Sunday might strengthen Afghanistan's chances of winning that game.

Fans react after India's critical net run-rate boosting win against Scotland

Ajay @being21ajay Mujeeb theek ho jana bhai Sunday tak Mujeeb theek ho jana bhai Sunday tak

Shubham Pal @Shubhampal8515 #INDvsSCO

Dekh Bhai kuchh bhi kar lekin ye medicine chahiye hi chahiye,

ur Rehman ke liye bhejni hain Dekh Bhai kuchh bhi kar lekin ye medicine chahiye hi chahiye, #Muzeeb ur Rehman ke liye bhejni hain #INDvsSCO Dekh Bhai kuchh bhi kar lekin ye medicine chahiye hi chahiye, #Muzeeb ur Rehman ke liye bhejni hain https://t.co/r3kcHfayny

Bharath @bktweets7 @BCCI send a top doctor from india to UAE to treat mujeeb they need him @BCCI send a top doctor from india to UAE to treat mujeeb they need him

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Just love watching KL Rahul bat..... Just love watching KL Rahul bat.....

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

Meanwhile us 😏: #T20WorldCup Them: Indian fans shouldn't get excited with this win. Their qualification isn't in their hands etc..Meanwhile us 😏: #INDvSCO Them: Indian fans shouldn't get excited with this win. Their qualification isn't in their hands etc.. Meanwhile us 😏: #INDvSCO #T20WorldCup https://t.co/qGLm9Ut0xP

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 #T20WorldCup Completely dominant performance by India. Brilliant with the ball, and got the chase over and one with in quick time. to boost their net run rate. They have done what they had to, all eyes on Afghanistan-New Zealand now. #INDvSCO Completely dominant performance by India. Brilliant with the ball, and got the chase over and one with in quick time. to boost their net run rate. They have done what they had to, all eyes on Afghanistan-New Zealand now. #INDvSCO #T20WorldCup

Suzannah @SipaiTasneem



KL Rahul be like :-



#KLRahul #RohitSharma #INDvSCO #IndiaVsScotland Dhoni :- We have to chase this target before 7 overs.KL Rahul be like :- Dhoni :- We have to chase this target before 7 overs.KL Rahul be like :-#KLRahul #RohitSharma #INDvSCO #IndiaVsScotland https://t.co/Dzz4Jdlnuu

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Not such tough opponent, but India’s strong intent, with and bat and ball was worth watching. Twin objectives of winning match as well as upping NRR substantially achieved. Now for Afghanistan to beat NZ Not such tough opponent, but India’s strong intent, with and bat and ball was worth watching. Twin objectives of winning match as well as upping NRR substantially achieved. Now for Afghanistan to beat NZ

I enjoyed bowling on this track: Ravindra Jadeja

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has revealed that he enjoyed bowling on the track in Dubai tonight against the Scotland side. Jadeja played a significant role in India's victory. he picked up three crucial wickets in the middle phase and broke the backbone of Scotland's batting order. This was his career-best performance in T20Is.

After receiving the player of the match award at the post-match presentation, Jadeja reflected on India's performance and said:

"I enjoyed bowling on this track. Odd ball was spinning, odd ball was turning. I think the first wicket was special. Whenever you get the batter out on a turning ball, it is special. We were looking to play a good brand of cricket. Everyone knows that we need to win by a big margin and we were looking to play our best. Everyone is happy. If we play like this, nobody can beat us. In T20 format, we have to play like this."

Virat Kohli-led side will now face Namibia in their final super 12 match on Sunday. Even if they win this contest, Team India might get eliminated if New Zealand wins against Afghanistan on Sunday evening.

