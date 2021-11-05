"Mujeeb theek ho jana bhai Sunday tak" - Fans react after India's critical net run-rate boosting win against Scotland

Team India clinched a clinical victory against Scotland on Friday night to keep their hopes alive for the 2021 T20 World Cup. Chasing a paltry target of 86, Indian openers Rohit Sharma (30 in 16 balls) and KL Rahul (50 in 19 balls) played astonishingly. They helped the side cruise to a comprehensive victory in just 6.3 overs.
Scotland got some consolation in the end as they managed to dismiss both openers. Suryakumar Yadav then finished the match in style by hitting a six in the company of skipper Virat Kohli.
Courtesy of their massive victory, India currently have a better net run rate than New Zealand and Afghanistan. Now, the Indian team and the fans will be hoping that Afghanistan will beat New Zealand on Sunday. New Zealand will advance if they manage to emerge victorious in that pivotal clash.
Fans took notice of India's comprehensive win and then expressed their views on it through Twitter. Most wanted Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman to attain fitness by Sunday as he is a proven match-winner for his nation. Fans believe that his presence in the match against New Zealand on Sunday might strengthen Afghanistan's chances of winning that game.
Fans react after India's critical net run-rate boosting win against Scotland
I enjoyed bowling on this track: Ravindra Jadeja
Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has revealed that he enjoyed bowling on the track in Dubai tonight against the Scotland side. Jadeja played a significant role in India's victory. he picked up three crucial wickets in the middle phase and broke the backbone of Scotland's batting order. This was his career-best performance in T20Is.
After receiving the player of the match award at the post-match presentation, Jadeja reflected on India's performance and said:
"I enjoyed bowling on this track. Odd ball was spinning, odd ball was turning. I think the first wicket was special. Whenever you get the batter out on a turning ball, it is special. We were looking to play a good brand of cricket. Everyone knows that we need to win by a big margin and we were looking to play our best. Everyone is happy. If we play like this, nobody can beat us. In T20 format, we have to play like this."
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Virat Kohli-led side will now face Namibia in their final super 12 match on Sunday. Even if they win this contest, Team India might get eliminated if New Zealand wins against Afghanistan on Sunday evening.