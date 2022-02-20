MUL vs ISL prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Publish at 11 am - Feb 20

Islamabad United and the Multan Sultans will cross swords in the 29th match of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday, February 20. Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the contest.

The Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, sit pretty on top of the points table with 16 points from nine games. Their net run-rate of +1.226 is also the best among the eight teams taking part in the tournament. The Sultans have also sealed a berth in the top two.

They defeated the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators by 117 runs in their previous match. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the Sultans racked up a massive score of 245 for three. Shan Masood and skipper Rizwan put on 119 runs for the opening wicket.

Mohammad Irfan broke the stand, getting rid of Masood, who scored 57 runs off 38 balls with the help of six fours and one six. Thereafter, Rizwan and Rilee Rossouw carried on the good work and stitched together a 103-run stand for the second wicket.

While Rossouw scored a 26-ball 71, Rizwan stayed not out on 83 off 54 with seven fours and three sixes. The Sultans thereafter bowled the Gladiators out for 128 in 15.5 overs. Umar Akmal scored 50 for the Gladiators off 23 balls, but his effort went in vain.

Asif Afridi, David Willey, Shahnawaz Dahani and Khushdil Shah picked up two wickets apiece for the Sultans. Imran Tahir didn't get a wicket, but gave away only 16 runs off three overs.

United, on the other hand, started the tournament on a handsome note. But after Alex Hales and Paul Stirling's departure, coupled with Shadab Khan's injury, they are now gasping for breath. A win in their next game will help them qualify for the playoffs.

They will go into the next game on the back of a heavy 66-run loss at the hands of Shaheen Afridi's Lahore Qalandars. To start with, Harry Brook's unbeaten 49-ball 102 blew them away. Thereafter, the Qalandars huffed and puffed to 131 for nine in 20 overs.

Will United (ISL) beat the Sultans (MUL)?

Multan Sultans. Courtesy: PSL Twitter

The Sultans have been outstanding thus far in the tournament. They have done most things right and are the current table-toppers. They should be able to end the league stage with a victory. United need to put forward their A-game.

Prediction: Multan Sultans to win the match

