Mumbai Indians Women's strongest playing XI after the WPL 2024 auction

The Mumbai Indians took further steps towards extending their dominance over the 2024 Women's Premier League as they made a series of smart acquisitions at the auction.

The defending champions, who stormed their way to the title earlier this year, snapped up five players at the WPL 2024 auction. Shabnim Ismail, who was signed for ₹1.2 crore, was their most expensive signing.

However, even the South African spearhead isn't guaranteed to be part of what's an extremely strong XI.

Mumbai Indians Women's squad for WPL 2024: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews*, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail*, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan.

Here's MI's strongest playing XI for the WPL 2024 season.

Openers: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk)

Yastika Bhatia came into her own towards the end of WPL 2023.

MI stuck to the same opening combination throughout WPL 2023 and aren't likely to make any changes this time around either.

Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia, who played integral roles in the side's run to the title, will continue to form a contrasting combination at the top of the order. While Matthews will chip in with her off-spin, Yastika will don the gloves for the defending champions.

Middle Order: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi

Nat Sciver-Brunt is one of the world's best all-rounders.

MI's middle order is also going to wear a similar look to last year. With three out-and-out all-rounders in the top five, Mumbai have no reasons to shuffle things around.

Nat Sciver-Brunt will continue to bat at No. 3, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur could slot in at No. 4. Amelia Kerr, one of the few leg-spinning all-rounders at the top level, is expected to round off the top five.

MI have a few options when it comes to domestic batters, including Priyanka Bala and Humaira Kazi. They could go with the latter, who was more involved in the side's plans in WPL 2023, even though she'd have to bat out of position.

Amanjot Kaur, who is a regular with the Indian team in white-ball cricket, is also guaranteed to be part of the side in WPL 2024. The pace-bowling all-rounder will want a bigger role during the upcoming season.

Lower Order: Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Issy Wong was one of the breakout stars of the last WPL season.

Pooja Vastrakar is certainly capable of batting up the order, but the composition of the MI side might mean that she could be used as a bowling all-rounder. Like last season, she could be promoted up the order if MI are in need of quick runs.

Issy Wong was one of the breakout stars of WPL 2023 and now finds herself locked in battle with Shabnim Ismail for the final overseas slot. While Ismail is quicker and more experienced, the English fast bowler is an excellent prospect who can also hit a few big sixes.

Wong could pip Ismail to a starting berth, but the South African certainly has a case to be picked as well. Jintimani Kalita was on the fringes of the MI team during WPL 2023, but they had so many bowling options that she wasn't needed very often.

Having acquired mostly spinners at the WPL 2024 auction, Mumbai are likely to continue fielding her as an additional pace option. Saika Ishaque, who has now established herself at the international level with a couple of impressive performances against England, will be MI's lead spinner.

Fatima Jaffer and Amandeep Kaur are exciting spin prospects, but they might have to wait on the bench for a while. The same goes for all-rounders Keerthana Balakrishnan and S Sajana.

