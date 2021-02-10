Mumbai squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy announced; Shreyas Iyer named captain, Prithvi Shaw vice-captain

The Mumbai squad for the 2020-21 Vijay Hazare Trophy has been announced. Shreyas Iyer has been named captain and Prithvi Shaw his deputy.

Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare, Shivam Dube, Dhawal Kulkarni and Tushar Deshpande are the other key members of the Mumbai squad.

There had been some doubt regarding Shreyas Iyer’s availability as he had missed the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy due to a shoulder injury.

Iyer was, however, named in the probables. And on Tuesday, Mumbai Chief Selector Salil Ankola confirmed of the 26-year-old's availability.

Ankola was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz:

"That's what he has told us. It's good for the team that Shreyas is available.”

On Tuesday, Mumbai also appointed former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar as the team's head coach. Powar will take over from Amit Pagnis, who resigned following Mumbai’s disappointing show during the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

Ramesh Powar's first assignment will be the Vijay Hazare 2020-21 Trophy.

Vijay Hazare Trophy to kick off on February 20

The dates for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 were finalized a few days back. The event is all set to get underway on February 20.

The quarter-finals of the tournament will be played on March 8 and 9 while the semi-finals will be held on March 11. The final match of this year’s Vijay Hazare Trophy will be on March 14.

Six venues have been chosen for the event - Surat, Indore, Bangalore, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Chennai. The sides have been split into five Elite groups and one Plate group.

Mumbai has been placed in Group D with Delhi, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Pondicherry. They will play their matches in Jaipur.

All teams will have to assemble in their host cities a week before the Vijay Hazare Trophy kicks off. They will have to undergo all the COVID-19 testing procedures and follow quarantine rules in place.

Mumbai squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akhil Herwadkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Chinmay Sutar, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Shivam Dube, Aakash Parkar, Atif Attarwala, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Sairaj Patil, Sujit Nayak, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Siddharth Raut and Mohit Awasthi.