Murali Vijay sets 2019 World Cup as ODI comeback target

Recovering from a wrist injury, Vijay is focussed on the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka and wants to win Tests for India overseas.

Vijay is one of only two Tamil Nadu cricketers to have played more than 50 Tests for India

What’s the story?

India opening batsman Murali Vijay has made his intentions clear on representing India in all three formats of the sport, targeting the 2019 World Cup in England as his comeback zenith. The 33-year-old has been a regular member of India’s Test side but has failed to cement his place at the top of the order in the limited-overs formats.

In an interview with TOI, Vijay expressed his desire to win overseas Tests for India and at the same time maintained that his chances in limited-overs cricket are yet to come.

“When I started playing Test cricket, they said I'm a T20 player or ODI cricketer. When I started performing in Tests, they said I'm a Test player and that I couldn't play the other formats,” Vijay said.

“People have their own views, but I don't have the time to analyze those. For now, my priority is to win overseas Tests for India. I feel my chances in the limited-overs are yet to come.

“But my aim is to be part of that Indian team for the 2019 World Cup in England. I'm trying to break the doors and play all three formats,” he added.

In case you didn’t know...

When compared to the 51 Tests that he has played for India, in which he has scored 3408 runs at almost 40, his ODI tally of 339 runs from 17 games lags behind significantly.

Moreover, the Tamil Nadu batsman has played just 9 T20I since his debut against Afghanistan in the 2010 World T20. Vijay made his ODI debut against South Africa in Ahmedabad in the same year.

The limited-overs chances came comparatively late in his career when compared to his Test debut, which was in 2008 against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Series at home.

Details

Recuperating from a thumb fracture and a wrist injury, Vijay admitted that it has been an irritating phase for him but it has been made better by the company of his family.

Mentioning that the Sri Lanka Test series is the next target on his mind, he quipped, “It's been two and a half months since the wrist operation. I have been training hard to get back to full fitness. The injury has to have natural healing.

“I have had four net sessions with the basics, playing under-arm stuff with the tennis ball. I'm definitely focussing on the Lanka series. I will go to NCA soon and only after that I will know the status.”

Vijay last played for India in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar series 2017 in Dharamsala, wherein he had modest returns of 11 and 8.

What’s next?

India are set to tour Sri Lanka for 3 Tests in July-August, and that is where Vijay’s recovery and comeback would be put to test. Given his consistent run at the top of the order – he has amassed 778 runs from 14 Tests since July 2016 with three centuries to his name – Vijay, fitness permitting is a sure starter at the top of the order for India.

As far his opening partner is concerned, KL Rahul, who partnered the veteran for the most part of India’s marathon Test season is also recovering from injury and has targeted the Sri Lanka series for a comeback.

Author’s take

The thoughts of making it to the ODI set-up might sound to be a tad optimistic, given the way regular openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have been performing, and the likes of Rahul and Rishabh Pant in the waiting, but Vijay needn’t look too far for inspiration.

His Tamil Nadu teammate, Dinesh Karthik, recently made a comeback to the ODI side after a gap of two years, riding on impressive domestic performances in List A as well as Ranji Trophy cricket and his exploits in the IPL.

Unexpected comebacks are no strange occurrences as far as Indian cricket is concerned, and neither are injuries. Given the way Vijay had performed for the Kings XI Punjab in 2016 – scoring 453 runs at 34 in a wooden spoon finish – his days away from the coloured clothing might not be that many.