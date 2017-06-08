Muttiah Muralitharan officially inducted into ICC's Hall of Fame

Muralitharan becomes the first Sri Lankan cricketer to enter the illustrious club.

08 Jun 2017

Muralitharan receives the commemorative cap from ICC Chief Executive Dave Richardson

What’s the story?

As India and Sri Lanka were battling hard in their Champions Trophy clash at The Oval on Thursday, legendary off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan was officially inducted into International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Hall of Fame. During the game’s innings break, the 45-year old received the prestigious commemorative cap.

He was initiated into the exalted list along with Arthur Morris, George Lohmann and Karen Rolton.

Muralitharan said, “It is a moment of great pride and honour to be receiving this award, especially from the ICC which is the ultimate any cricketer can aspire to achieve. The induction during this prestigious ICC Champions Trophy makes it even more remarkable.

“I thank the ICC for making this possible because this is a moment I will cherish throughout life.”

ICC’s Chief Executive David Richardson stated, “Murali’s record speaks for itself. His control of line, pace and length coupled with his ability to spin the ball prodigiously are legendary. Once he developed the ‘doosra‘ he became almost unplayable.

“A character popular with fellow players and fans alike, he not only helped raise the profile of Sri Lankan cricket but was a player people came out to watch the world over. I congratulate him on behalf of the ICC on being inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.”

The Background

Muralitharan has become the first Sri Lankan cricketer to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Overall, he is the 83rd player to join the illustrious club containing the very best of those who have played the game.

The heart of the matter

Muralitharan is the leading wicket-taker in the history of both Tests and ODIs. In the game's traditional format, he picked up a whopping 800 scalps from 133 matches at an average of 22.72 with 67 five-fors and 22 ten-wicket hauls. In the 50-overs format, he took 534 wickets from 350 matches at an average of 23.08 and economy-rate of 3.93.

A key member of Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup winning team, the iconic spinner was the flag bearer of cricket in the island nation for numerous years. Aside from mastering the ‘doosra‘, he confounded accomplished batsmen across the globe with his impeccable control and extravagant turn.

What’s next?

Muralitharan currently serves as bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. He has also signed on as a mentor for Thiruvallur Veerans in the second season of Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Author’s Take

Having had to endure constant scrutiny of his bowling action, Muralitharan’s astounding record is a testament to his unyielding will and admirable resolve. Needless to say, he richly deserves his entry into ICC’s Hall of Fame. The induction to cricket’s elite list is a vindication of his indelible legacy.