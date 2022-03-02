"My expectations from myself are more" - Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of World Cup clash against Pakistan

Team India vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur has hit strides at the right time as Mithali Raj & Co look to end their barren run in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup.

The veteran all-rounder had a rough patch with the bat before she bounced back in the last ODI against the White Ferns and the warm-up match against South Africa.

With the much-needed confidence back, Harmanpreet is grateful to her teammates and support staff for backing her.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Harmanpreet Kaur said:

"I had a lot of ups and downs in my performance. The Hundred gave me a lot of confidence. My innings against NZ was also crucial for me. I have regained my rhythm and it's important that I keep it going."

She added:

"My expectations from myself are more. I know my role in the team and I want to do well but sometimes things are not in your favour. The last two innings I played gave me a lot of confidence. When things are not going well, people talk. I have a good support system and I am grateful for them. It's important to have people encouraging you when you're down."

She had a purple patch in the Women's Hundred and Women's Big Bash League but lost the midas touch in the Indian jersey. However, the 32-year-old cricketer from Punjab played a crucial knock of 63 in the last game against New Zealand before smacking a hundred against the Proteas which will ease out a lot of pressure.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who had a brilliant run in the last ODI World Cup in 2017, will hope to replicate her form as India chase the elusive trophy.

Her unbeaten 171 from 115 deliveries against Australia in the World Cup semi-finals had set a benchmark and she is often criticized for not living up to expectations. Harmanpreet Kaur reiterated that she doesn't focus on numbers and instead tries to add value to the team. She said:

"I know people talk a lot about the 171 knock. I have set a standard that this is the level I can play maybe that's why even crucial knocks of 40 or 50 fall short. I don't judge myself based on numbers. I focus on contributions mattering to the team's cause and that I play according to the situation."

Cricket Queens #CWC22 @cricketqueens



#CWC22 | @ImHarmanpreet Harmanpreet Kaur has found form at the right time and she could play a massive role in helping India go all the way. Harmanpreet Kaur has found form at the right time and she could play a massive role in helping India go all the way.#CWC22 | @ImHarmanpreet https://t.co/YNoIFl9i73

Speaking on her batting position, Harmanpreet Kaur stated that she is best-suited to bat at No.5; however, is open to changes based on the match situation.

"I am not the right person to answer this. Captain or coach are better placed to answer this as these are their decisions not mine. As far as my batting position goes, I think I am looking at number 5. If any changes come, we will take it according to match situation," the T20I captain asserted.

"It's important to give her space" - Harmanpreet Kaur on Shafali Verma's poor run with the bat

The 18-year-old opener has been a star attraction ever since she emerged in the international arena. Shafali, who grew up playing cricket with the boys, played some breathtaking knocks to set a lofty standard for herself.

However, the last couple of months have been disappointing for the youngster, who has failed to play a big innings. Harmanpreet stressed that every player goes through this phase and it is only a matter of time before Shafali hits the chords.

The senior Indian international said:

"She's a very important player for us and she understands her role well. It happens. Sometimes, as hard as you try, it just doesn’t translate into performance. This is when we have to give her some time to work on herself."

Kaur added:

"Myself, other players, Mugha - we're all talking to her. She will come good at the right time. Sometimes it's important to give her space rather than keep pointing out what's going wrong. She's someone who has done very well so far and will bounce back."

India will begin their ODI World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on March 6 (Sunday) at Mount Maunganui.

Edited by Diptanil Roy