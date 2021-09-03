"My role was clear" - Shardul Thakur opens up on his batting heroics at Oval

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has highlighted that he had his role cut out after he came out to bat with his side struggling on day 1 of the fourth Test against England at Kennington Oval on Thursday.

Shardul's quickfire 57 off just 36 deliveries lifted India as 150 looked like a far-fetched total at one time. However, Shardul Thakur's onslaught, which included seven boundaries and three sixes, propelled the visitors to 191 runs in the first innings.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Shardul Thakur also offered support to the top-order batters, whose struggle continues in the ongoing series.

"It was cloudy in the morning session which offered pace and bounce so it was difficult to bat against the new ball. On top of it, losing the toss made it more difficult for our batters and it was a challenge for our top-order to bat well," Shardul Thakur said at the end of day 1.

"Rishabh (Pant) was batting when I went out to the middle and he always plays an attacking brand of cricket as everyone knows. So it was important for me to hold one end and there was no special message to go out and hit the ball. When you are playing at this level, the cricketers are expected to react according to the situation. My role was clear that until Rishabh Pant is batting, I have to stick around and once he gets out, I will try to score as many runs as I can," he added.

Shardul Thakur's fifty (of 31 balls) is the fastest Test half-century in England, overtaking Sir Ian Botham, who had smacked a fifty off 32 balls against New Zealand way back in 1986.

"I kept practicing in the nets despite being injured" - Shardul Thakur

Shardul, who started for India in the first Test, missed out on the last two matches, having injured his hamstring. When asked about how he hit the right chords from the word go, Shardul Thakur highlighted the confidence instilled by batting coach Vikram Rathour has helped him deliver the goods.

Shardul Thakur stated:

"Well, I think we have been practicing really good. I missed out on last two games but I made sure I am batting and bowling in the nets so that I don't loose out on the momentum I have."

"We have really prepared well before the start of the series then after the first game unfortunately I got injured. But I made sure that I batted in the nets and obviously our batting coach kept pushing me and gave confidence that I can score runs. So today, it was the time to deliver," he concluded.

Meanwhile, India managed to pull three back to have England at 54/3 at the end of the day's play. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed both openers before a peach of a delivery got the better of Joe Root to put India on top. The hosts currently trail by 136 runs in the first innings.

