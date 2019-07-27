Mysuru Warriors ropes in 16 players from KPL 2019 auction
Mysuru, 27 July 2019: NR Group, the agarbathies to aerospace conglomerate and owners of Mysuru Warriors participated in the player’s auction today at Taj West End for KPL, 2019. In the player’s auction process, Mysuru Warrior roped in 16 players who will be representing the team in the eighth season of the KPL 2019 Associate Sponsor Cycle Pure Agarbathies. The warriors are ready with their squad to fight it out at the battle field.
The players roped in during the auction are:
1. Amit Varma
2. Aniruddha Joshi
3. Siddharth K V
4. Kushaal Wadhwani
5. Vinay N Sagar
6. Shoaib Manager
7. Venkatesh M
8. Devaiah K S
9. Saurabh Yadav
10. Manjesh Reddy
11. Sankalp Shettinavar
12. Shivakumar B U
13. Ram Sarikh Yadav
14. Jayesh Babu
15. Kishan Bedare
16. Dega Nischal
Players Retained:
1. J Suchith
2. Vyshak Vijay Kumar
Mysuru Warriors has retained emerging fast bowler Vyshak Vijay Kumar and Mysuru’s very own J Suchith a left arm spinner with both state and IPL experience. These players bring the quality, and experience the team needs.
“We are really optimistic with our new squad this year. Some of the promising young guns will flourish under the mentorship of the experienced players. We are confident; this year’s KPL is going to be extremely entertaining with some good and exciting cricket.” – said Mr. Arjun Ranga, Owner, Mysuru Warriors and Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathies.
Modelled on the lines of IPL, the 20-20 tournament is organized by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and will witness competition between 8 teams. Started in 2009, the Karnataka Premier League is now in its eighth season which will commence on August 16, 2019. The tournaments are scheduled to be hosted at Mysuru, Bengaluru and Hubli.