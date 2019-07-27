Mysuru Warriors ropes in 16 players from KPL 2019 auction

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS Feature 13 // 27 Jul 2019, 18:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Mysuru Warriors outfit wears a strong look at the end of the KPL 2019 auction

Mysuru, 27 July 2019: NR Group, the agarbathies to aerospace conglomerate and owners of Mysuru Warriors participated in the player’s auction today at Taj West End for KPL, 2019. In the player’s auction process, Mysuru Warrior roped in 16 players who will be representing the team in the eighth season of the KPL 2019 Associate Sponsor Cycle Pure Agarbathies. The warriors are ready with their squad to fight it out at the battle field.

The players roped in during the auction are:

1. Amit Varma

2. Aniruddha Joshi

3. Siddharth K V

4. Kushaal Wadhwani

5. Vinay N Sagar

6. Shoaib Manager

7. Venkatesh M

Advertisement

8. Devaiah K S

9. Saurabh Yadav

10. Manjesh Reddy

11. Sankalp Shettinavar

12. Shivakumar B U

13. Ram Sarikh Yadav

14. Jayesh Babu

15. Kishan Bedare

16. Dega Nischal

Players Retained:

1. J Suchith

2. Vyshak Vijay Kumar

Mysuru Warriors has retained emerging fast bowler Vyshak Vijay Kumar and Mysuru’s very own J Suchith a left arm spinner with both state and IPL experience. These players bring the quality, and experience the team needs.

“We are really optimistic with our new squad this year. Some of the promising young guns will flourish under the mentorship of the experienced players. We are confident; this year’s KPL is going to be extremely entertaining with some good and exciting cricket.” – said Mr. Arjun Ranga, Owner, Mysuru Warriors and Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathies.

Modelled on the lines of IPL, the 20-20 tournament is organized by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and will witness competition between 8 teams. Started in 2009, the Karnataka Premier League is now in its eighth season which will commence on August 16, 2019. The tournaments are scheduled to be hosted at Mysuru, Bengaluru and Hubli.