Mysuru Warriors shortlist two players from talent hunt for KPL 2017

by Press Release News 23 Aug 2017, 11:39 IST

Nanda Kishore

Mysuru, August 23, 2017: Mysuru Warriors, a cricket franchise from agarbathi to aerospace conglomerate, NR Group, conducted a cricket talent hunt in Mysuru and Bangalore on July 29, 2017. The drive received a tremendous response, with 205 aspiring cricketers participating from all Karnataka. Mysuru observed 105 participants, out of which 50 were bowlers, 10 were batsman, 40 were all-rounder and 05 were wicket keeper cum batsman contesting for the position in the team. In Bengaluru, around 100 aspirants participated in the candidature. By the end of the day from both the venues, around 43 players were shortlisted for the final round to play Open Net in PET Cricket Ground, Mandya on July 30, 2017.

In the end of the final rounds, 12 players were shortlisted who underwent a series of practice sessions with Mysuru Warriors team players from August 14, 2017, after which two players are chosen to represent Mysuru Warriors team.

The selected players are:

1. Nanda Kishore – Jo Jo Cricket Club

• Right Arm Fast Bowler

• Right Hand Batsman

Kishan Bedare

2. Kishan Bedare–National Cricket Club

• Right Hand Top order batsman

• Right Arm Medium Fast Bowler

Speaking about the player selected, Mr. Arjun Ranga, Owner, Mysuru Warriors & Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathiessaid, “Our state is blessed with great sporting talent. However, due to lack of opportunities they often go unrecognised. Through this camp, we intend to spot good cricketers from all Karnataka and provide them a platform to grow and prove themselves. Our team will be a good mix of national talent as well as grass root talent from the region.”

Commenting on the selection process, Rx Murali, Head Coach, Mysuru Warriors said “The response to the selection process was heartwarming. The Mysuru Zone is a votary of great cricketing talent. It was extremely difficult for us to select players as each and every player was good. We wish both the selected as well as the others all the very best.”

The players selected will play for Mysuru Warriors and represent the team in the upcoming Karbonn Smart KPL 2017 powered by Cycle Pure Agarbathies. The practice session for the KPL tournament that starts in September, has begun from August 22, 2017.