Mzansi Super League 2018: All you need to know about Durban Heat 

Silambarasan Kv
13 Nov 2018, 19:03 IST

Durban Heat
Durban Heat

The Mzansi Super League (MSL) is a forthcoming Twenty20 league which is to be held in South Africa. The inaugural edition of the tournament will be played from November 16 to December 16, 2018. Durban Heat is one of the franchises which has the ability to put strong performances in the upcoming T20 league. 

During the player draft, Durban Heat used their right to the first pick of international marquee players to pick the young sensation from Afghanistan, Rashid Khan over Chris Gayle and other international stars. Earlier in the draft, Durban Heat opted to add Hashim Amla as their marquee player and acquired hard-hitters like David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen. 

Hashim Amla is one of the few players who could play all the three formats according to the situation. Though he is an important member of South Africa's Test team, he has an excellent record in the shortest version of the game. In IPL 2017, he plundered 420 runs in 10 innings including two centuries for Kings XI Punjab. 

The team management added more strength to the team by adding Albie Morkel, Temba Bavuma, Vernon Philander, Morne van Wyk, and Keshav Maharaj. They have opted to add two Kolpak players - Marchant de Lange and Kyle Abbott. To add more strength in their bowling line-up, they opted to sign Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Zimbabwe's Brandon Mavuta. 

Hashim Amla will play for Durban Heat
Hashim Amla will play for Durban Heat

Squad

Hashim Amla, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Abbott, Keshav Maharaj, Khaya Zondo, Albie Morkel, Marchant de Lange, Vernon Philander, Brandon Mavuta, Temba Bavuma, Morné van Wyk, Okuhle Cele, Sarel Erwee, Tladi Bokako.

Captain

Durban Heat has appointed Albie Morkel as their captain for the upcoming edition of MSL. He is one of the successful cricketers who has played T20s across the world.


