Mzansi Super League 2018: Full Schedule, time and where to watch details

The likes of Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers headline a formidable roster of star players

After encountering a few hiccups along the way, South Africa are set to produce a T20 league of their own. The inaugural season of the Mzansi Super League is almost upon us. Featuring some of the most popular players in the country as well as abroad, the newly formed Twenty20 tournament is set to add impetus to South African cricket.

Catch all the action from the 2018 Mzansi Super League at Sportskeeda

The likes of AB de Villiers (Tshwane Spartans), Hashim Amla (Durban Heat), Kagiso Rabada (Jozi Stars), Imran Tahir (Nelson Mandela Bay Giants), JP Duminy (Cape Town Blitz) and Faf du Plessis (Paarl Rocks) are the marquee players in the tournament.

Let's take a close look at the complete schedule and broadcast details of the 2018 Mzansi Super League. The inaugural season, which will run from November 16 to December 16, is expected to be telecast in various channels across the globe.

2018 Mzansi Super League Broadcast Details*

South Africa & Sub Saharan Africa - South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)

India & rest of subcontinent - Sony Six and Sony Six HD

United Kingdom - Sky Sports Cricket

United States of America - Willow TV

Middle East & North Africa (MENA) - OSN Sports Cricket HD

Caribbean - Flow TV (Flow Sports 2)

New Zealand - Sky Sport NZ

Afghanistan - Ariana Television Network

Pakistan - Ten Sports and Geo Super

Bangladesh - Channel 9, Gazi TV

Sri Lanka - Channel Eye

(MENA Countries – Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE and Yemen)

2018 Mzansi Super League Full Schedule

November 16 - Cape Town Blitz vs Tshwane Spartans at Newlands from 7:00 PM Local (10:30 PM IST)

November 17 - Jozi Stars vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at Wanderers Stadium from 7:00 PM Local (10:30 PM IST)

November 18 - Durban Heat vs Cape Town Blitz at Kingsmead from 11:00 AM Local (2:30 PM IST)

November 18 - Paarl Rocks vs Tshwane Spartans at Boland Park from 3:30 PM Local (7:00 PM IST)

November 20 - Paarl Rocks vs Jozi Stars at Boland Park from 7:00 PM Local (10:30 PM IST)

November 21 - Durban Heat vs Tshwane Spartans at Kingsmead from 2:00 PM Local (5:30 PM IST)

November 21 - Cape Town Blitz vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at Newlands from 7:00 PM Local (10:30 PM IST)

November 23 - Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Durban Heat at St George's Park from 7:00 PM Local (10:30 PM IST)

November 24 - Jozi Stars vs Cape Town Blitz at Wanderers Stadium from 7:00 PM Local (10:30 PM IST)

November 25 - Tshwane Spartans vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at SuperSport Park from 11:00 AM Local (2:30 PM IST)

November 25 - Paarl Rocks vs Cape Town Blitz at Boland Park from 3:30 PM Local (7:00 PM IST)

November 27 - Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Cape Town Blitz at St George's Park from 7:00 PM Local (10:30 PM IST)

November 28 - Tshwane Spartans vs Jozi Stars at SuperSport Park from 2:00 PM Local (5:30 PM IST)

November 28 - Durban Heat vs Paarl Rocks at Kingsmead from 7:00 PM Local (10:30 PM IST)

November 30 - Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Paarl Rocks at St George's Park from 2:00 PM Local (5:30 PM IST)

November 30 - Jozi Stars vs Durban Heat at Wanderers Stadium from 7:00 PM Local (10:30 PM IST)

December 1 - Tshwane Spartans vs Cape Town Blitz at SuperSport Park from 7:00 PM Local (10:30 PM IST)

December 2 - Paarl Rocks vs Durban Heat at Boland Park from 11:00 AM Local (2:30 PM IST)

December 2 - Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Jozi Stars at St George’s Park from 3:30 PM Local (7:00 PM IST)

December 4 - Cape Town Blitz vs Jozi Stars at Newlands from 7:00 PM Local (10:30 PM IST)

December 5 - Tshwane Spartans vs Paarl Rocks at SuperSport Park from 2:00 PM Local (5:30 PM IST)

December 5 - Durban Heat vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at Kingsmead from 7:00 PM Local (10:30 PM IST)

December 7 - Durban Heat vs Jozi Stars at Kingsmead from 2:00 PM Local (5:30 PM IST)

December 7 - Cape Town Blitz vs Paarl Rocks at Newlands from 7:00 PM Local (10:30 PM IST)

December 8 - Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Tshwane Spartans at St George's Park from 7:00 PM Local (10:30 PM IST)

December 9 - Jozi Stars vs Paarl Rocks at Wanderers Stadium from 11:00 AM Local (2:30 PM IST)

December 9 - Cape Town Blitz vs Durban Heat at Newlands from 3:30 PM Local (7:00 PM IST)

December 11 - Jozi Stars vs Tshwane Spartans at Wanderers Stadium from 7:00 PM Local (10:30 PM IST)

December 12 - Paarl Rocks vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at Boland Park from 2:00 PM Local (5:30 PM IST)

December 12 - Tshwane Spartans vs Durban Heat at SuperSport Park from 7:00 PM Local (10:30 PM IST)

December 14 - Eliminator (2nd vs 3rd placed teams) from 7:00 PM Local (10:30 PM IST)

December 16 - Final from 7:00 PM Local (10:30 PM IST)

(*Note: All broadcast details are tentative and subject to change without prior notice)